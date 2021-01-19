First Dates is back for a brand new series in 2021 -in a new restaurant in Manchester and with new staff!

The new series of First Dates is set at a luxury restaurant called The Refinery.

So who is in and who is out? Read on to find out…

Fred Sirieix returns for the new series (Credit: SplashNews)

Who is returning to First Dates 2021?

Many of your First Dates faves are back for the 2021 series.

This includes Maître d’ Fred Sirieix. Joining the show in 2015, he has since become a huge television star.

Now a star on Million Pound Menu and Gino, Gordon and Fred: Road Trip, he first started out as general manager at restaurant Galvin at Windows – which he had for 14 years.

Bartender Merlin shall also return, who is a mixologist with over 20 years experience.

As will waitress Cici, who was an actress prior to joining the show in 2015.

Fellow actor Grant and now waiter is also back, who started out in the hospitality sector as a bartender.

Laura won’t be on the show this time around (Credit: Channel 4)

What happened to Laura on First Dates?

Laura Tott will not be returning to First Dates this year.

She has said it is because the show has moved up north to Manchester this time around making the location for the south-based waitress tricky.

What’s more, she is a professional paramedic and has worked on the frontline during the pandemic.

In a statement on Instagram, Laura’s statement included: “As you can see, I do not appear in this series of First Dates.

“They have moved up north to a new restaurant and wanted to freshen up the team for this series with some new local faces among the old faces, so I will not be featuring in this new series of First Dates unfortunately.”

Who is joining the 2021 First Dates staff team?

Three new staff members are joining First Dates first year. Here’s what we know about them so far:

Meet Daniella

Daniella has joined the new team (Credit: Channel 4)

Daniella is 25, from Manchester, and joining the show as a waitress. She’s worked in the hospitality industry for several years now, and loves serving first dates.

She applied to be a contestant on First Dates when she was a teen, but sadly didn’t ever hear back.

Now she says it is ‘surreal’ to be joining the show but she can’t wait to see which couples prove to be a match.

Meet David

David is a fashionista (Credit: Channel 4)

David is 28, from Liverpool, and is joining the team as a waiter. He has worked in hospitality since the tender age of 13 and has previously served as a host at the exclusive restaurant The Ivy in London.

He is also a fashion designer, has a fashion degree, and has worked with several massive celebrities.

In addition to interning for Vera Wang, he’s worked with the likes of Kylie Jenner and Nicki Minaj. He’s now about to launch on his own fashion range.

A fan of First Dates for years, he says it is amazing to now be a part of the series.

Meet Fiona

Fiona is an aspiring mixologist (Credit: Channel 4)

Fiona is 30, from Huddersfield, and is joining First Dates as a bartender.

She’s previously worked in many bars and restaurants, as well as a catwalk model across Europe.

She now works in advertising and will do her new TV job alongside her existing gig.

Fiona says it is intimidating to be Merlin’s apprentice, but she reckons she’s got what it takes.

When is First Dates on Channel 4?

First Dates is back on Channel 4 from Tuesday 19th January at 10pm on Channel 4.

Past episodes are available to stream on All 4.

