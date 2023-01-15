Vera on ITV1: Holby City fave Hugh Quarshie joins cast of Vital Signs alongside Frances Grey

Brenda Blethyn returns as DCI Vera Stanhope in series 11 episode 3 called Vital Signs – and Holby favourite Hugh Quarshie joins the cast.

DCI Vera Stanhope must unravel the mystery when a grim discovery is made…

A female corpse is found in the back of a burned out car.

The body is later identified as a popular local GP, which leads Vera into a “world of intrigue, betrayal and lust”.

ITV tells us that the Doctor’s relationships with those who knew her were anything but healthy.

So who is in the cast of Vera episode 3 series 11 Vital Signs?

Hugh Quarshie guest stars as Dr Parmer in the cast of Vera episode Vital Signs (Credit: ITV1)

Vera episode 3 series 11 Vital Signs cast: Hugh Quarshie stars as Dr Leon Parmer

Actor Hugh Quarshie, 68, joins the cast of Vera’s Vital Signs as Dr Leon Parmer.

Holby City fans will know actor Hugh as Ric Griffin – a role he played from 2001 to 2020.

Hugh’s character Ric was caught up in many explosive storylines including getting caught up in shootings, separating conjoined twins, having five on-screen marriages and even being accused of manslaughter.

The actor has been on our TV screens since 1979, when he first appeared in the TV film The Knowledge as Campion.

He’s since appeared in TV series including The Tomorrow People, Medics, She’s Out, and White Heat.

Of course, film fans will know him as Captain Panaka in Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace, Detective Joyce in Nightbreed, and Simon Benford in Red Sparrow.

In 2022, he portrayed a doctor – again! – in The Son, and General Harrison in The Railway Children Return.

More recently, he’s played Alex in Breeders, Dr. Semo Oduwale in Absentia, and Neville Lawrence in the powerful dramatisation of Stephen Lawrence’s murder.

He also portrayed Stephen Richards in the ITVX drama Riches.

Frances Grey as Olivia Parmer in Vera (Credit: ITV1)

Frances Grey guest stars as Olivia Parmer

Actress Frances Grey, 53, portrays Dr Parmer’s wife Olivia Parmer.

She’s been on our screens ever since 1996, when she first appeared as Jane in the film Crimetime.

Since then, notable roles have included Jenny Roach in The Accused, Amelia Sedley in the TV adaptation of Vanity Fair, Jackie Brett in Reach for the Moon, and DS Kate Beauchamp in the brilliant Messiah series.

As a jobbing actress, she’s popped up in The Key, Taggart, Shetland, Holby City, and Doctors.

More recently, she’s played Claire in the Sky comedy Bloods, Hilary Rhodes in Sister Boniface Mysteries, and Claudia Oosterhuis in Van der Valk.

Issey King as Martha Parmer in Vera, seen here alongside Brenda Blethyn as DCI Vera Stanhope, and Kenny Doughty as DS Aiden Healy (Credit: ITV1)

Vera episode 3 series 11 Vital Signs cast: Who plays Martha Parmer?

Issey King portrays Martha Parmer in the cast of Vera episode Vital Signs.

Martha Parmer is the daughter of Dr Parmer and his wife Olivia.

The young actress is appearing in her first ever TV role!

What better way to kick start a career than on ITV success story Vera!?

Garry Cooper plays Cliff Cringle in Vera (Credit: Dan Wooller/Shutterstock)

Garry Cooper portrays Cliff Cringle

Yorkshire-born actor Garry Cooper, 67, stars as Cliff Cringle in the cast of Vera.

Fans of the iconic Quadrophenia may well recognise him as Peter from the 1979 film.

As well as dozens of film roles – including 1984, My Beautiful Laundrette, and Sins of the Father – Garry has appeared in multiple TV roles.

He recently played Lord Ryam Redwyne in the Golden Globe-winning House of the Dragon.

Garry also portrayed DI Len Ambrose in Temple, John Harks in Gangs of London, Dominic Chapman in New Tricks, and Supt. Jeff Callard in The Vice.

The jobbing actor is known for playing Colin Skidmore in At Home With the Braithwaites too, created by Happy Valley’s Sally Wainwright.

Brenda Blethyn as DCI Vera Stanhope and Kenny Doughty as DS Aiden Healy in Vera series 11 (Credit: ITV1)

Vera episode 3 series 11 Vital Signs cast: Who else appears?

Of course, veteran actress Brenda Blethyn portrays DCI Vera Stanhope in the cast, alongside Kenny Doughty as DS Aiden Healy.

Actor Jon Morrison plays DC Kenny Lockhart in Vera, while Ibinabo Jack stars as DC Jacqueline Williams.

Riley Jones is DC Mark Edwards, and Paul Kaye portrays Dr Malcolm Donahue.

Guest stars in Vera’s Vital Signs include Doctors’ actress Kirsten Foster as Tasmin Yo, and Luther actor Geoffrey Lumb as Rob McShane.

Cruella star Angela Sims pops up as Pat Cringle, while Danyal Ismail portrays Yousef Adwan.

McDonald & Dodds fans will know Danyal as the not-unhandsome DC Martin Malik in the ITV cosy drama.

1917 actor Spike Leighton stars as Aaron Kirkstall,

McMafia’s Joyce Veheary portrays Dr Lucy Yo, Freya McNulty is Zoe McShane, Isabel Butt stars as Raya Bellingham, and Sean Kearns plays James Stratton.

And, last but not least, Heather Bleasdale – who played Mrs Granger in the cast of Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets – stars as Val Kirkstall.

When does series 12 of Vera start?

Vital Signs is episode 3 of series 11, and airs on Sunday, January 15, 2023 at 8pm on ITV1.

That is followed by episode 4, The Way The Wind Blows, on Sunday, January 22, 2023 at 8pm.

Series 12 starts the subsequent week.

Series 12 will be four episodes long, with each episode being two hours.

