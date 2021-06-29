ITV drama Stephen: first look at The Murder of Stephen Lawrence sequel – cast and air date

ITV has revealed its first set of images from upcoming drama Stephen.

The three-part series is a sequel to the channel’s 1999 drama film The Murder of Stephen Lawrence.

A group of men killed Stephen in a racially motivated attack at a bus stop in south-east London in 1993.

It was a case that shocked the country and sparked discussions around racial inequality that still continue today.

What is ITV drama Stephen about?

New series Stephen is set in 2006, thirteen years after the murder, as Stephen’s family continue to fight for justice.

The drama tells the true story of the ongoing struggle by Doreen and Neville Lawrence to achieve justice for their son.

ITV has shared the first images of its new drama Stephen (Credit: ITV)

Even though Doreen and Neville Lawrence knew the identity of their son’s killers, the original investigation had failed to convict those responsible.

Their extraordinary campaign for justice then led to a public inquiry into the investigation.

The series will star Sharlene Whyte as Stephen’s mother Doreen Lawrence.

Hugh Quarshie will be returning to his role of father Neville Lawrence, who he also played in the original 1999 drama.

Steve Coogan will take on the role of DCI Clive Driscoll, who led the investigation into Stephen’s murder.

Steve Coogan plays DCI Clive Driscoll in the ITV sequel (Credit: ITV)

Despite the inquiry, six years later no progress had been made into the case.

DCI Clive Driscoll put together an investigation that finally secured the convictions of two of the gang who committed the murder of Stephen. It took eighteen years for a conviction to be made.

What has Stephen’s family said about the drama?

Speaking on Good Morning Britain earlier this year, Doreen Lawrence admitted that reliving her son’s death through the series would be “very difficult”.

Stephen will air on ITV later in 2021 (Credit: ITV)

“The drama is mainly looking at the senior officer who in the end got two convictions for Stephen’s murder, so that is a positive,” she said.

She also added that it will be positive for a new generation to learn about Stephen’s story. “They have no idea about Stephen and the impact that his death has made on the country and how laws have changed in his name.”

“But I think constantly for me is reliving the whole thing around Stephen and that is difficult, very difficult for me.”

Stephen is set to air on ITV later this year.

