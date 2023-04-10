Vanessa Feltz reveals the two ‘proper friends’ on This Morning who supported her during love split

Vanessa Feltz has revealed the two “proper friends” on This Morning who helped her through her love split from cheating ex Ben Ofoedu.

The broadcaster revealed her split from Ben, who she’d been with for 16 years, earlier this year. Since then she has been open about her heartbreak. But now she’s revealed the two co-stars who have stood by her side throughout it all.

And, as well as being “great friends”, Vanessa also revealed that the duo are “tremendous” company when it comes to a girls’ night out.

This Morning star Vanessa Feltz has been open about her split from Ben Ofoedu (Credit: ITV)

This Morning star Vanessa Feltz on her ‘proper friends’

Speaking to OK!, Vanessa opened up about her friendship with This Morning hosts Holly Willoughby and Alison Hammond. And she said that both have been there for her “100%” following her split from ex Ben.

They are excellent company and tremendous for a girls’ night out.

Vanessa said: “I’ve known Alison for about 21 years, and Holly for 10 – it’s a long time. We’re proper friends in real life. It’s not just a TV thing, it’s a real thing. Both of those women are 100% there for me, and have been in various different circumstances.”

Holly Willoughby has been there for Vanessa post-split (Credit: ITV)

‘The first women I hear from’

Blonde Vanessa credited Holly and Alison for being there for her during her recent heartbreak. She said: “Without question, they’re among the first women I hear from. They’re great women and they’re great friends. What you see on TV is what they’re really like, and they’re very funny. They are excellent company and tremendous for a girls’ night out.”

Alison Hammond has been friends with Vanessa for 21 years (Credit: ITV)

Vanessa and Ben split after it was revealed that he had cheated on her. He has since begged forgiveness from Vanessa. However, it seems like there’s no going back for the radio host. She has told him that once the trust has gone in a relationship, there’s no way of getting that back.

The couple were engaged but had never married. Ben has now moved out of the family home and has been treading the boards in a new musical.

