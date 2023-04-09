Alison Hammond issues apology over This Morning remarks after backlash: ‘I was wrong’

Alison Hammond has apologised for her remarks about theatre on This Morning earlier this week.

The presenter sparked backlash over her comments, which she made during Wednesday’s edition of the daytime show. Alison, co-host Dermot O’Leary, Vanessa Feltz and Nick Ferrari were discussing singing in the theatre.

The discussion was sparked following the news that a theatre in Manchester had stopped audiences singing along to Whitney Houston’s songs during The Bodyguard musical.

During the debate, Alison said: “I’d be devastated! I wouldn’t even go to that production now.” Vanessa Feltz then said: “Isn’t the whole point of going to a musical is singing along to all the bits you know?

“Isn’t that what everybody does? And very, very loudly while eating an ice cream?”

The pair’s comments sparked much criticism online, including from many performers. Musical theatre performer Amber Davies tweeted: “Please don’t ever sing along with me, ever.”

John Barrowman wrote: “Singing along is NOT the point of a musical. People pay to hear the performers sing not the person or group next to them. Also why are you laughing at this!!! It’s insulting to all of those who work in musical theatre.”

Meanwhile, it was recently reported that two theatre-goers were removed from Manchester’s Palace Theatre by police for allegedly “singing over the lead during the final song”.

I’ve given this a lot of thought over the past few days and believe I was wrong.

Alison has now addressed her recent comments as well as the incident at the Palace Theatre.

In a statement posted to her Instagram and Twitter, Alison wrote: “After reflection and the comments I made on Wednesday’s show I want to apologise to anyone who I offended, especially the incredibly talented theatre performers, who I have the upmost respect for.

“I had no idea the level of disruption audiences were causing and tried to make light of the topic on Wednesday’s show.

“For that I’m truly sorry. I am a great supporter of theatre and the arts and would never sing at the top of my lungs at any performance.

“I was wrong in what I said and I’ve given this a lot of thought over the past few days and believe I was wrong.”

Alison added: “On Thursday evening I attended a performance of the GBBO the musical which I absolutely adored and gave a standing ovation. Theatre is a magical experience for me and my family.”

Concluding her statement, This Morning star Alison wrote: “I want to use my platform for good as always and want to stand up with the performers, front of house and theatre staff especially after seeing what happened at The Bodyguard in Manchester which has made me sick to my stomach.

“Once again I am truly sorry but trust me I will do better in the future. Alison.”

