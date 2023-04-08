Alison Hammond sparks backlash in fierce online row after This Morning comment

There’s been an almighty storm on social media, after Alison Hammond made a few choice comments during a This Morning debate.

The presenter, 48, was fronting the ITV morning programme with 49-year-old co-host Dermot O’Leary when a debate on singing in the theatre cropped up.

Alison Hammond: This Morning debate sparks controversy

The debate stemmed from news that a theatre in Manchester were stopping audiences belting out Whitney Houston’s tunes in a production of The Bodyguard.

Alison said she “couldn’t believe” the theatre wanted to stop viewers singing along.

Alison was stunned that people had been banned from singing in the theatre (Credit: ITV)

“I’d be devastated!” she said. “I wouldn’t even go to that production now.”

Guest Vanessa Feltz agreed.

“Isn’t the whole point of going to a musical is singing along to all the bits you know?” she asked. “Isn’t that what everybody does? And very, very loudly while eating an ice cream?”

This Morning debate: viewer response

However, not everyone agreed with Alison and Vanessa’s stance. Things started to get heated on Twitter, as performers slammed their comments.

“Please don’t ever sing along with me, ever,” said musical theatre performer Amber Davies.

Vanessa believed audiences should sing along in a theatre (Credit: ITV)

“Singing along is NOT the point of a musical,” agreed John Barrowman. “People pay to hear the performers sing not the person or group next to them.

“Also why are you laughing at this!!! It’s insulting to all of those who work in musical theatre.”

pls don’t sing along with me, ever…. thank u xxxx https://t.co/NstzwO1zbK — Amber Davies (@Amber_Davies7) April 7, 2023

Wicked actor Alice Fearn added: “This is so incredibly stupid. Who the hell do you think you are? If you want that… go to karaoke. I’m totally furious.”

Even general theatre goers expressed their displeasure of the This Morning debate.

This is so incredibly stupid. Who the hell do you think you are?

“Personally, I think it’s a hugely disrespectful thing to sing aloud in a show,” one person said. “Those on stage have worked their whole lives to get on that stage, while others have paid money to hear them, not some horrendous karaoke version.”

“I’ve been going to the theatre since I was a child,” said a second. “Theatre etiquette has always been not singing along until the encore when invited to. Why are you talking about this as though it’s a new and silly little thing? Go to panto if you’re wanting to sing along.”

