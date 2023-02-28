Unforgotten viewers all say same thing about Sinead Keenan as DCI Jess James

Unforgotten is finally back, with Sinead Keenan taking on the role of the series’ lead detective after Nicola Walker left in series four.

DCI Jess James’ first day on the job got off to a rocky start after her husband confessed he was having an affair.

With DI Sunny Khan and all of Cassie’s former colleagues being slow to warm to Jess, Unforgotten viewers are all saying the same thing.

Unforgotten viewers admitted they missed seeing Nicola Walker in the series (Credit: ITV)

Unforgotten viewers miss Cassie

In the first episode of series 5, DCI Jess James struggled to get along with her colleagues, who were very much still mourning Cassie.

Sunny especially struggled with Jess, having a breakdown in work over his new boss.

And a lot of fans felt the same as Sunny as they flooded social media with the same comment: they all miss Cassie Stuart.

While some viewers are definitely willing to give Sinead Keenan a chance in the role, many viewers couldn’t help but talk about how much they missed Nicola Walker.

I think I miss Nicola Walker as much as Sunny does

One viewer wrote: “I cried and cheered along with Sunny. We all miss Cass.”

A second fan added: “I know I need to give it time but gosh I miss Nicola Walker!”

Someone else said: “I think I miss Nicola Walker as much as Sunny does.”

Another viewer said: “Good to have it back but Cassie is sorely missed.”

A fifth viewer agreed: “I hate her. I miss Cassie so much.”

Sinead Keenan made a big first impression as DCI Jess James in Unforgotten (Credit: ITV)

Giving Sinead Keenan a chance on Unforgotten

Other viewers are more willing to give DCI Jess James a chance, and pleaded with other viewers to do the same.

One viewer wrote: “Unforgotten won’t be the same without Nicola Walker but I’m willing to give it a chance out of respect for how great the show is.”

A second viewer agreed: “I miss Cassie but I am liking the new series so far and Jessica.”

A third fan said: “A lot of love out there for Nicola Walker but have got to say that Sinead Keenan showed what a tremendous actress she is.”

Another fan summed it up: “I think Sinead Keenan is a fantastic actor, and you’re clearly not meant to like her character yet so definitely going to stick with it.”

Unforgotten continues on Monday, March 6 at 9pm on ITV1. All episodes are available to watch on ITVX.

