DCI Jess James and Sunny Khan frown in Unforgotten
TV

Unforgotten viewers all say same thing about Sinead Keenan as DCI Jess James

She has replaced Nicola Walker as Cassie Stuart

By Réiltín Doherty
| Updated:

Unforgotten is finally back, with Sinead Keenan taking on the role of the series’ lead detective after Nicola Walker left in series four.

DCI Jess James’ first day on the job got off to a rocky start after her husband confessed he was having an affair.

With DI Sunny Khan and all of Cassie’s former colleagues being slow to warm to Jess, Unforgotten viewers are all saying the same thing.

Cassie Stuart and Sunny Khan frown in Unforgotten
Unforgotten viewers admitted they missed seeing Nicola Walker in the series (Credit: ITV)

Unforgotten viewers miss Cassie

In the first episode of series 5, DCI Jess James struggled to get along with her colleagues, who were very much still mourning Cassie.

Sunny especially struggled with Jess, having a breakdown in work over his new boss.

And a lot of fans felt the same as Sunny as they flooded social media with the same comment: they all miss Cassie Stuart.

While some viewers are definitely willing to give Sinead Keenan a chance in the role, many viewers couldn’t help but talk about how much they missed Nicola Walker.

I think I miss Nicola Walker as much as Sunny does

One viewer wrote: “I cried and cheered along with Sunny. We all miss Cass.”

A second fan added: “I know I need to give it time but gosh I miss Nicola Walker!”

Someone else said: “I think I miss Nicola Walker as much as Sunny does.”

Another viewer said: “Good to have it back but Cassie is sorely missed.”

A fifth viewer agreed: “I hate her. I miss Cassie so much.”

Jess James and Sunny Khan frown in Unforgotten series 5
Sinead Keenan made a big first impression as DCI Jess James in Unforgotten (Credit: ITV)

Giving Sinead Keenan a chance on Unforgotten

Other viewers are more willing to give DCI Jess James a chance, and pleaded with other viewers to do the same.

One viewer wrote: “Unforgotten won’t be the same without Nicola Walker but I’m willing to give it a chance out of respect for how great the show is.”

A second viewer agreed: “I miss Cassie but I am liking the new series so far and Jessica.”

A third fan said: “A lot of love out there for Nicola Walker but have got to say that Sinead Keenan showed what a tremendous actress she is.”

Another fan summed it up: “I think Sinead Keenan is a fantastic actor, and you’re clearly not meant to like her character yet so definitely going to stick with it.”

Read more: Unforgotten series 5: All the burning questions we have after watching episode 1

YouTube video player

Unforgotten continues on Monday, March 6 at 9pm on ITV1. All episodes are available to watch on ITVX.

Did you enjoy the episode? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

Related Topics

Nicola Walker Sanjeev Bhaskar Sinead Keenan Unforgotten

Trending Articles

Brian Paddick looking serious on GMB
I’m A Celebrity star Brian Paddick reveals death of husband in heartbreaking message: ‘I am devastated’
Brian Paddick looking serious on GMB
I’m A Celebrity star Brian Paddick reveals death of husband in heartbreaking message: ‘I am devastated’
Emmerdale first look - Cain, Paddy, Victoria comp image
Emmerdale spoilers: First look at all new pics for March 6-10
Julia looking to camera and Madeleine McCann in a red dress
I Am Madeleine McCann girl timeline: Claims, evidence, DNA test demands and backlash
Emmerdale first look - Cain, Paddy, Victoria comp image
Emmerdale spoilers: First look at all new pics for March 6-10
Sinéad Keenan family
As Sinéad Keenan joins Unforgotten as DCI Jess James, we reveal her seriously famous family!