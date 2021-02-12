Unforgotten series 4 is just around the corner, and today (Friday February 12) ITV unveiled a new trailer.

The hot cold-case crime drama stars Nicola Walker and Sanjeev Bhaskar and is set to return very soon.

And now the channel has released the series’ first trailer and fans can’t wait for the series to start.

What happens in Unforgotten series 4?

Nicola and Sanjeev reprise their roles as DCI Cassie Stuart and DI Sunny Khan in the new series.

It opens with the discovery of a dismembered body in a scrap metal yard, which the detective duo believe has been stored in a domestic freezer for 30 years.

A unique Millwall Football Club tattoo leads to the victim being identified as Matthew Walsh, a young man in his mid-20s who went missing in March 1990.

Now the race is on to find out who did it and why.

The series also features guest stars Sheila Hancock, Susan Lynch, Lucy Speed and former EastEnders star Phaldut Sharma.

What happens in the trailer?

The trailer begins with Cassie saying, “If I have to be here, I might as well do what I have to do”.

Explaining to her father that she’s been off sick, he asks her in an exasperated fashion: “What’s happened to you Cass?”

Elsewhere Sunny, speaking about the grisly find, then says: “The body we found in this freezer is not whole.”

However, with four suspects in the car with the deceased, they subsequently face a brick wall when it comes to questioning.

One witness (played by Sheila Hancock) says: “You ask such asinine questions.”

And, it looks as though the pressure will get to Cassie and Sunny, after viewers see her saying: “We need to get purchase on this pretty quickly, or it dies.”

How did fans react?

Fans then quickly took to social media to air their views on the new series.

One wrote: “Just seen a trailer for the new #Unforgotten. Whoop!”

“Best show on TV and my favourite detective duo! Yay!” another said.

A third admitted: “Can’t wait… Missed Sanjeev… My not so secret crush…”

A fourth could hardly contain their excitement by writing: “Oh My GOD YES YES YES!”

Series four of Unforgotten starts on ITV, Monday February 22, at 9pm.

