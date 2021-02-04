Unforgotten series four is back this month, with a new six-part series and a host of guest stars – including TV legend Sheila Hancock!

BAFTA-nominated actors Nicola Walker and Sanjeev Bhaskar reprise their roles as DCI Cassie Stuart and DI Sunny Khan in the fourth series.

But what’s the new series about? And who else guest stars in it?

Here’s everything you need to know!

***Warning: may contain spoilers from series four ahead***

Unforgotten series four starts on ITV in February (Credit: ITV)

Unforgotten series four: What’s it about?

Unforgotten series four is written by acclaimed screenwriter Chris Lang, known for Innocent and Dark Heart.

The new six-part series charts a fresh investigation into another emotionally-charged cold case murder.

The fourth series opens with the discovery of a dismembered body in a scrap metal yard, which the team believes has been stored in a domestic freezer for 30 years.

A unique Millwall Football Club tattoo leads to the victim being identified as Matthew Walsh, a young man in his mid-twenties who went missing in March 1990.

The team quickly tracks the purchase of the freezer to Robert Fogerty, but they are disappointed to learn he recently died a lonely, broken man.

On looking further into his past, they discover a drink driving conviction on the same night their victim, Matthew Walsh, went missing.

Intriguingly, there were four passengers in the car with him at the time.

Who stars in Unforgotten series four?

Nicola Walker and Sanjeev Bhaskar return as DCI Cassie Stuart and DI Sunny Khan.

Actor Peter Egan of Downton Abbey fame also returns, alongside Cold Feet’s Alastair Mackenzie, Grantchester‘s Carolina Main, Lewis Reeves from Inspector George Gently and Prime Suspect’s Jordan Long.

The main cast is joined by TV veteran Sheila Hancock of New Tricks fame.

Killing Eve star Susan Lynch also joins the cast, alongside EastEnders’ Phaldut Sharma and Liz White from Ackley Bridge.

Andy Nyman, Clare Calbraith and Lucy Speed all appear too.

Susan Lynch joins the cast of Unforgotten series four (Credit: ITV)

When does Unforgotten series four start?

ITV has not yet released a confirmed date.

But we’re told it will be in February.

So watch this space!

What happened at the end of series three?

In a dramatic series finale, it emerged that Hayley Reid was part of a much larger and even darker story.

We also learnt that Dr Tim Finch (Alex Jennings) was a rapist, serial killer and psychopath.

As the revelations got to Cassie, she decided to take a little time away from her job to recover and to give romance a chance with DCI John Bentley (Alastair MacKenzie).

Chris Lowe (James Fleet) regained the trust of his fiancé and moved into their house together.

Meanwhile, Pete Carr (Neil Morrissey) lost his wife and kids when his lies were exposed.

Sheila Hancock in Unforgotten series four, coming to ITV in February (Credit: ITV)

Where is Unforgotten filmed?

Unforgotten series four is filmed in Cambridge.

New cast member Susan Lynch says: “We shot in Cambridge, which was really beautiful.

“But it was just before the lockdown, so it was a little odd.

“Obviously it was all very restricted but the crew and cast were so unbelievably conscientious about hand washing and all of that.

“It was a little like a ghost town, other than the people punting which was hilarious.

“It was like the rest of the world was in pre-lockdown, but there was still this romantic activity going on.

“We kept having to pause filming because the boats were floating past.”

Unforgotten will return to ITV in February.

