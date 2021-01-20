The Pembrokeshire Murders: John Cooper drama becomes ITV’s biggest drama since 2006

The Pembrokeshire Murders, about John Cooper and his killings, was ITV’s biggest new drama launch in more than a decade.

ITV revealed on Wednesday (January 20) that the true-crime drama, starring Luke Evans as police officer Steve Wilkins and Keith Allen as Cooper, achieved the channel’s best viewing figures for a new drama since 2006.

Luke Evans as Steve Wilkins (Credit: ITV)

Millions watch John Cooper drama The Pembrokeshire Murders

According to data, 11.2million watched the opening episode of the three-part programme in its first week.

ITV said the figure – which includes catch-up viewing on ITV Hub, non-TV devices and repeats – made it the biggest new drama launch since Lewis aired nearly 15 years ago.

Lewis was a detective drama and Inspector Morse spin-off starring Kevin Whately and Laurence Fox.

ITV said it sold The Pembrokeshire Murders to 20 countries ahead of its launch, including Belgium, Australia, the US and Korea.

The Pembrokeshire Murders was a hit with viewers (Credit: ITV)

What other ITV dramas should I watch?

If you’ve watched The Pembrokeshire Murders and feel stuck for something else to go for, ITV Hub isn’t short of quality dramas.

Plus, there are a number coming up that you should keep in your diary.

The Bay

The Bay returns for another series this month, taking viewers back to Morecambe and the story of police officer Lisa Armstrong (Morven Christie).

The first series, available to watch in full on ITV Hub, was an excellent detective tale centred on the search for a missing teenager. It had plenty to keep you coming back each episode.

Morven is here again for the second series, with new cast members including Joe Absolom from Doc Martin and Game Of Thrones’ James Cosmo.

A new series of Marcella is on the way (Credit: ITV)

Brand new series on the way

Marcella

Anna Friel stars in this show as former London detective Marcella Backland.

Series two, which originally aired in 2018, is available now on ITV Hub. Luckily for Netflix customers, the first series is currently on that streaming platform.

You’d better catch up soon if you’ve not seen it already, as series three starts on ITV on January 26.

Finding Alice

Finding Alice got a mixed response from viewers when it started this month, however the show has an all-star cast.

And while some weren’t too keen, others thought it was fantastic and decided to binge the rest of it after it aired.

Finding Alice, which stars Keeley Hawes, Joanna Lumley, Nigel Havers and other big names in TV, is available to watch in full on ITV Hub now.

Aside from The Bay series two and Marcella series three, there are several other promising ITV dramas coming soon.

Finding Alice series one is available in full on ITV Hub (Credit: ITV)

Upcoming ITV dramas

Unforgotten

This show is returning for a fourth series and six new episodes in the coming weeks.

It stars Nicola Walker and Sanjeev Bhaskar, who return to crack the case of a dead Millwall supporter.

Innocent

Series two of the crime drama is in the works, bringing a new story and characters for fans of the first series.

In Innocent, Katherine Kelly plays an English teacher caught up in scandal and accused of murder.

Professor T

In this crime drama, Ben Miller plays eccentric criminology professor Jasper Tempest who helps Cambridge police.

