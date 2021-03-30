A new series of Unforgotten has been confirmed by ITV, with Sunny Khan returning alongside a brand new character.

Fans were left in emotional turmoil after last night’s heartbreaking finale to the series.

Not only were they coming to terms with the fact DCI Cassie Stuart had died from injuries sustained in a car crash, but they wanted to know if this was the end of their favourite crime drama.

But now there’s good news.

What did ITV say about a new series of Unforgotten?

A statement from ITV said: “ITV would like to thank Nicola Walker for playing the brilliant role of Cassie Stuart in four series of Unforgotten which has become one of the best-loved and most critically acclaimed police dramas on TV.

“Nicola and writer Chris Lang decided that Cassie’s story would come to an end last night…

“…but that Unforgotten would continue, in series five, with a new case, and a new ‘Partner in Crime’ for DI Sunny Khan.”

This means Sanjeev Bhaskar will be back as Sunny, but he’ll be getting a brand new partner.

What did Chris say?

After last night’s stunning, heartbreaking finale, Chris Lang took to Twitter to pay tribute to Nicola and her work on four series of the show.

He wrote: “It has been an uncomplicated joy making 4 seasons of #Unforgotten with #NicolaWalker.

It has been an uncomplicated joy making 4 seasons of #Unforgotten with #NicolaWalker.

“‘We can be sad that we’ve lost someone we adored & who we will miss every day, but we also be grateful for the time we did have together’.

“More news on #Unforgotten to follow shortly.”

Fans pleaded for more

Upon reading the message, fans pleaded with the writer to keep the show going, but with Sunny in charge.

One fan wrote: “Another brilliant brilliant series, I have watched #Unforgotten from the start and each series just got better and better.

“Great acting from all. Such a wonderful tribute from Sunny. It won’t be the same without Cassie but please have Sunny and the team continue.”

Another said: “AMAZING show. Incredibly sad to lose #NicolaWalker but PLEASE don’t let this be the end of such a beautifully written and made show.

“@TVSanjeev is absolutely perfect to continue to lead the show.”

It looks as though their wish has been granted.