Unforgotten on ITV1: Will there be a new series? What will Nicola Walker be in next?

Will there be a new series of Unforgotten?

ITV1 has yet to confirm or deny if there will be a fifth series of Unforgotten.

A spokesperson told us the channel is not making any comment about a possible new series until all episodes have aired on ITV.

However, before the fourth series aired, the channel confirmed the show has been super successful.

It said: “Unforgotten has gone from strength to strength since its first outing in 2015, proving hugely popular with viewers and critics alike.

“The series has received two BAFTA wins and a further nomination for its compelling performances, whilst the finale of the third series received average consolidated figures of 6.9m and a 28% share.”

Unforgotten new series: What does Sanjeev Bhaskar say?

Meanwhile, actor Sanjeev – who plays DS Sunny Khan – says: “On the last day we filmed this series, when we were walking back to film the last shot Nicola [Walker] said to me: ‘You know how rare this is, don’t you?'”

“And I said ‘yes, I do’. It is rare to do a job where you have the upmost admiration for everyone involved; the crew, the actors, the writer and the director.

“This job has also been the most fun I’ve had.

“I believe we have laughed more on all of these series than we do on any other job and, given the subject matter, that has kept us sane.

“Nicola was right; we are both very aware of how rare this is. It is real lightning in a bottle.”

What will Nicola Walker star in next?

Nicola Walker will appear in another cop drama next.

She will star as Annika in the TV series of the same name.

Nicola portrays Marine Homicide Unit detective in the upcoming drama which will air on Alibi.

Based on the Radio 4 drama Annika Stranded, the six-part series follows DI Annika Strandhed as her specialist unit is tasked with investigating a number of mysterious deaths and unexplained murders off the coast of Scotland.

While managing her unit and her “brilliant yet complex” teenage daughter Morgan (Silvie Furneaux), Annika frequently breaks the fourth wall to include the audience in her investigations.

Nicola Walker voiced Annika in the Radio 4 drama.

The actress is currently filming the series, which will air later this year.

Nicola Walker as Annika in the Alibi series of the same name (Credit: UKTV)

What will Sanjeev Bhaskar star in next?

Sanjeev will star as Cain in the upcoming series The Sandman.

Adapted from Neil Gaiman’s comic book, Sanjeev’s role couldn’t be more different to Sunny!

The series follows Dream, the personification of dreams, as he sets about to reclaim his lost equipment after escaping decades of imprisonment by a mortal wizard.

Production for the first season is expected to last until June 2021 due to Covid delays.

It will eventually air on Netflix.

Annika will air on Alibi later this year. You can watch the entire series of Unforgotten on the ITV Hub.

