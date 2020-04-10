The Undateables fans furious as Channel 4 inexplicably cut the episode

The Undateables left fans wanting more last night as Channel 4 cut the last episode of the series in half.

The moving dating show, which follows extraordinary singletons looking for love, usually lasts for an hour.

But the 60 minutes viewers were expecting on Thursday night (April 9) was inexplicably cut down to just 30 minutes.

Michael was the subject of last night's The Undateables (Credit: Channel 4)

Where was the other half of The Undateables?

Fans weren't impressed and wanted answers as to why it was 'so short'.

Others have begged Channel 4 to show them 'the rest of the episode'.

@Channel4 just catching up with the #Undateables and wondering why it was on for half the time this week? We love watching it. So was a bit gutted when it ended upbruptly 😪 — Karen corrigan (@Karenco10290214) April 10, 2020

Why was tonight’s episode only 30 mins? #Undateables — Louisa MacDonald (@Loula1012) April 9, 2020

Why was undateables only on for half an hour?!? 😠 #undateables — Dani-Mia ❤️ (@Mia54378897) April 9, 2020

Why was tonight's #undateables so short! The last couple were so cute! I wanted to know what happened next! @Channel4 — Miss Nat (@Missy_Nat20) April 9, 2020

#Undateables How come it's only 30 minutes? — Duncan Donuts (@dunc2016) April 9, 2020

#undateables i feel like i’m missing out, wheres my other half an hour ?? — loocey x (@lucyymiless) April 9, 2020

Surely this #undateables isn't only half an hour?? Spent most of that first part looking at that amazing house — dreambakes (@dreambakesteam) April 9, 2020

so @Channel4 i just wondered wat happened to #Undateables tonite will it be on another nite instead of tonite — Leanne (TITCH) (Boothy) (@L3ANN3B00TH1992) April 8, 2020