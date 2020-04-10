The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
The Undateables fans furious as Channel 4 inexplicably cut the episode

The show is usually on for an hour, but last night was cut in half

By Carena Crawford
The Undateables left fans wanting more last night as Channel 4 cut the last episode of the series in half.

The moving dating show, which follows extraordinary singletons looking for love, usually lasts for an hour.

But the 60 minutes viewers were expecting on Thursday night (April 9) was inexplicably cut down to just 30 minutes.

Michael was the subject of last night's The Undateables (Credit: Channel 4)

Where was the other half of The Undateables?

Fans weren't impressed and wanted answers as to why it was 'so short'.

Others have begged Channel 4 to show them 'the rest of the episode'.

