ITV thriller Trigger Point divided viewers with its latest episode.

The third episode of Vicky McClure’s bomb squad drama aired on Sunday night (February 6).

The action-packed hour had some viewers on the edge of their seats, but it left others reaching for the remote.

Some viewers have been left so baffled by the plot that they’re on the cusp of tuning out.

In fact, if it wasn’t for TV star Vicky McClure, many fans say they would have given up on Trigger Point already.

Trigger Point viewers are confused about the direction the show is going in (Credit: ITV)

Trigger Point fans desperate to switch off

During last night’s episode, ITV fans rushed to social media to air their grievances.

One viewer tweeted: “Feel sorry for Vicky McClure having to carry this disaster . A very heavy load #TriggerPoint”.

Feel sorry for Vicky McClure having to carry this disaster . A very heavy load #TriggerPoint — G. Pedliham 2 💙💗🤍💗💙🌈 (@GPedliham) February 6, 2022

if it wasn’t for vicky mcclure i would’ve stopped watching by now 😭 #triggerpoint — ⋆ 𝘣𝘦𝘵𝘩 ⋆ (@afterglowlovato) February 6, 2022

If Vicky McClure wasn't in this I probably would have given up by now #TriggerPoint — Vickesh (@Vickesh) February 6, 2022

Read more: After Trigger Point, TV’s most shocking deaths – from Bodyguard to Downton Abbey

“So half of us are still only watching this for Vicky McClure right #triggerpoint,” said a second fan.

A third ranted: “If it wasn’t for Vicky McClure I would’ve stopped watching by now #triggerpoint”.

“Christ, I’m only watching this as I happened to see Vicky McClure filming a scene in Gunnersbury Park months ago and I’m waiting to see it. Dull as dishwater…#TriggerPoint,” added another.

Vicky McClure is keeping viewers glued to their screens (Credit: ITV)

However, not everyone felt the same way. Thankfully for ITV, some fans watching at home are actually loving the drama.

Read more: Trigger Point on ITV1: What’s it about and how many episodes is it?

“Watched the first 3 episodes of Trigger Point last night,” wrote one happy viewer. “Such a gripping watch. Can’t believe I now have to wait a week for the next one. Great drama!”

.I am absolutely LOVING #TriggerPoint -hits very close to home at times & I jumped out of my skin at least twice in tonight's episode. @Vicky_McClure is smashing it (and I reckon she should get together with the other guy she played snooker with & not her current chap) — PAUL CULSHAW (@PaulCulshaw1983) February 6, 2022

While a second added: “I am absolutely LOVING #TriggerPoint. Hits very close to home at times & I jumped out of my skin at least twice in tonight’s episode. @Vicky_McClure is smashing it!”

Meanwhile, you can find out what we thought of the latest episode in our review.

Trigger Point continues on Sundays at 9pm on ITV1 and the ITV Hub.

Meanwhile, what do you think of Trigger Point so far? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.