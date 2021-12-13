Trigger Point on ITV1: What’s it about, how many episodes is it and when does it start?

Actress Vicky McClure has teamed up with Line of Duty’s Jed Mercurio again for another nail-biting thriller – so how many episodes is Trigger Point?

When does the thriller start, and who’s in the cast of the ITV1 series?

Here’s everything you need to know.

Vicky McClure and Adrian Lester’s new show, Trigger Point, will air in 2022 (Credit: ITV)

Trigger Point episodes on ITV1 – what’s it about?

Trigger Point is a nail-biting thriller following a Bomb Disposal Squad known as ‘Expo’.

The series promises to give viewers an insight into counter-terrorism policing and is about the officers who risk their lives daily to protect us from danger.

Vicky McClure stars as front line officer Lana Washington in the episodes.

She’s an experienced operative, but becomes reckless and out of control as she is pushed to breaking point during a terrorist summer campaign.

Meanwhile, Adrian Lester plays fellow bomb disposal expert Joel Nutkins, who works alongside her.

Both ex-military, the pair are close, having served together in Afghanistan.

The episodes see Lana and Joel thrust into the firing line when a dangerous situation presents itself.

A terrorist campaign threatens London over the summer, and the Expos are at the forefront of urgent efforts to find out who is behind the bombings before fatalities escalate.

If the trailer is anything to go by, the Trigger Point episodes look every bit as thrilling as Line of Duty.

When does the series start on ITV1?

At the moment, ITV1 has not confirmed a start date for the Trigger Point episodes.

But we do know that the series starts in early 2022.

We strongly suspect the thriller will land in January.

So watch this space for more details on when you can watch the episodes.

Vicky McClure plays an ex-military bomb disposal operative (otherwise known as an ‘Expo’) in Trigger Point (Credit: ITV1)

How many episodes is Trigger Point on ITV1?

Trigger Point is a six-part thriller going out on ITV1.

Each episode will be one hour long, including ad breaks.

We have a feeling we’ll want a second series, too…

Did Jed Mercurio write the ITV drama?

Jed Mercurio did not write Trigger Point.

In fact, Daniel Brierley has written the ITV series.

He is a relative newbie compared to Jed.

Daniel has actually only written a few shorts up until now – including My Face is in Space, and Eats Shoots and Leaves.

The budding talent is being mentored by Jed as a result of the ScreenSkills scheme to develop new writers.

He said: “I’m thrilled to be working with Jed, HTM and ITV to bring Trigger Point to the screen.

“I couldn’t ask for a better Lana than Vicky and it’s an honour to be given the chance to tell the exciting and unknown story of the brave EXPO officers who risk their lives every day to keep us safe.”

The series is produced by Jed Mercurio’s HTM Television.

Jed – who executive produces alongside Jimmy Mulville, Mark Redhead and Jessica Sharkey for HTM Television – said: “Everyone at HTM Television is honoured Vicky McClure will star in Trigger Point.

“Daniel Brierley’s breathless thriller that will have viewers on the edge of their seats.

“I’m really looking forward to creating a strong, bright and troubled character in Lana Washington

“We’re immensely grateful to Polly Hill and ITV for giving this opportunity to a brand-new writer.”

Adrian Lester also stars in the nail-biting new series Trigger Point (Credit: ITV)

Trigger Point cast – who stars in the ITV1 show?

Vicky McClure stars as front line officer Lana Washington in the Trigger Point episodes.

She said: “So grateful to be working with Jed again. I’m really looking forward to creating a strong, bright and troubled character in Lana Washington.

“Daniel Brierley has produced a brilliant and nail-biting script. I can’t wait to get started later this year.”

Of course, Vicky is known for playing DI Kate Fleming in Line of Duty, Lol in This is England, and Karen White in Broadchurch.

Adrian Lester stars as her colleague and friend Joel Nutkins.

He’s a fellow bomb disposal expert who is also ex-military like Lana.

Adrian is famous for playing Robert Carver in Riviera, David Aston in Life, and Mickey Stone in Hustle.

Other key cast members in the Trigger Point episodes include Mark Stanley as DI Thom Youngblood.

TV viewers will almost definitely recognise Mark from a number of roles, not least Colin Caffell in White House Farm, and Henry VIII in Anne Boleyn.

Meanwhile, Luther and Strike Back star Warren Brown portrays Karl Maguire.

After Life’s Kerry Godliman plays Sonya Reeves, while Vigil’s Cal MacAninch plays Lee Robins SCO19.

Meanwhile, Manjinder Virk of The Beast Must Die fame stars as Samira Desai SO15.

The Capture’s Ralph Ineson plays Commander Bregman.

And that is a fantastic cast!

Trigger Point starts on ITV1 in January 2022.

