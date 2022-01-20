Vicky McClure talking about Trigger Point on This Morning
Trigger Point star Vicky McClure gives disappointing update on Line of Duty future

Vicky appeared on This Morning earlier today

By Rebecca Calderwood

Trigger Point star Vicky McLure has shared a disappointing update on the future of Line of Duty.

The actress will feature in Jed Mercurio‘s new ITV drama on Sunday night (January 23).

But as she appeared on This Morning today (January 20), Vicky delivered some sad news for fans of the BBC One show.

Vicky McLure discussed Trigger Point on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Vicky McLure opens up on Trigger Point

The actress plays Lana Washington in the upcoming ITV show.

Speaking about the role, Vicky explained to Phillip Schofield and Rochelle Humes that she loved playing the bomb disposal expert.

She shared: “If this script was written 15 years ago, it would have been written for a man.

Read more: Line of Duty cast now – all the amazing new shows you can watch its long list of stars in

“It’s a woman in a man’s world which is so empowering.”

And it didn’t take long for Phillip to slip in a question on Line of Duty.

Vicky is best known for playing DI Kate Fleming in the popular crime drama.

Phillip slipped in a question on Line Of Duty (Credit: ITV)

Phillip: “I assume if the script was there and the idea from Jed [Mercurio] was there, then you would all say yes.

“You’ve said you don’t know what’s happening yet…”

However, Vicky failed to give a straight answer and dodged the question.

I would love to go again

She responded: “Yeah and I would love to go again. It would be weird when the day does come that we may never not go again.

“Not to work AD [Adrian Dunbar], Martin [Martin Compston] and Jed would be weird – we’ve done it for 10 years! It’s insane really.”

Vicky’s interview didn’t go unnoticed with viewers at home.

Read more: Trigger Point: Jed Mercurio teases second series of Vicky McClure action thriller

On Twitter, one Line of Duty fan shared their thoughts on the show’s future.

They wrote: “Probs in the minority, but I don’t want Line of Duty back. They managed to stretch that one story over I don’t know how many seasons, practically the same cliffhanger repeated then the ending was inevitably underwhelming… just leave it now.

“Do like Vicky though. Great actor #ThisMorning.”

However, others were taken aback by Vicky’s stunning appearance.

This Morning viewers all saying the same thing about Vicky

Praising the star, one said: “Bit of a celeb girl crush on Vicky McClure, ngl #ThisMorning.”

Another added: “Vicky has beautiful glowy skin #ThisMorning.”

A third wrote: “Completely 100% straight, gorgeous boyfriend and baby girl and little puppy but… Vicky McLure is my proper girl crush.”

“She looked fab,” another gushed, while a fifth asked: “Does @Vicky_McClure actually ever age?”

