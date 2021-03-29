Top Gear series 30 will be ending next weekend leaving viewers gutted.

During last night’s show (March 28), host Paddy McGuinness announced the final episode of the series will air next Sunday (April 4).

However, fans were gutted as the series has only aired for four episodes.

Series 30 of Top Gear will be ending next Sunday (Credit: BBC)

What did Paddy say about Top Gear series 30?

Paddy said at the end of the show: “We’ll be back next week with the last show of the series.

Read more: Top Gear: Sabine Schmitz nod rattles viewers as show confirms filming of proper tribute to late presenter

“Where has that time gone?”

Freddie Flintoff asked, “Already?!” to which Paddy said: “Yeah!”

Paddy revealed the final episode (Credit: BBC)

What did viewers say?

One person said on Twitter: “#topgear How is next week the last episode, come on BBC we need a longer series!!”

Another wrote: “4 episodes doesn’t equal a series, come on #TopGear sort it out.”

One tweeted: “@TopGear last show of the series? 4 episodes?

“No wonder people are fed up of paying the TV Licence when there is so little new content on BBC TV.”

#topgear How is next week the last episode, come on BBC we need a longer series!! — Nebula.Actual (@nebula_actual) March 28, 2021

4 episodes doesn’t equal a series, come on #TopGear sort it out. — Oli Ashman (@OliAshman) March 28, 2021

@TopGear last show of the series? 4 episodes? No wonder people are fed up of paying the TV Licence when there is so little new content on BBC TV.#TopGear #tvlicense #newcontent #bbc @BBCOne — F1 Sausage (@F1Sausage) March 28, 2021

A fourth added: “Sorry, but as much as I love the new #TopGear a 4 episode series is ridiculous!”

Meanwhile, viewers were left concerned last night after Paddy, Freddie and Chris Harris were towed on a track behind their off-road cars.

The trio had protective metal plates on the bottoms of their shoes as they held onto the back of a tow hitch.

The Stig drove the cars at whatever the speed the presenters called on their radios.

The winner was then decided by whoever dared to go the quickest.

Viewers were concerned over the stunt (Credit: BBC)

However, as sparks were flying under the trio’s feet, viewers were shocked on Twitter.

One person said: “Really surprised safety guys allowed this stunt.”

Read more: Top Gear star Sabine Schmitz: Presenters pay tribute as racing legend dies aged 51

Another wrote: “How on earth do #TopGear get away with these stunts from a health and safety point of view?”

A third added: “What the hell are they doing? That seems so ridiculously dangerous with the feet on fire? Don’t get the point of that?”

Top Gear returns on BBC One, Sunday April 4, at 8pm.

Have you enjoyed Top Gear so far? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know