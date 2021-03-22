Top Gear presenter Sabine Schmitz died last week and last night’s episode paid tribute to her.

The German racing driver died aged 51 following a battle with cancer.

Unfortunately, BBC One viewers took issue with the tribute in Sunday (March 21) evening’s instalment, branding it “pitiful”, but the show confirmed it has a proper tribute in the pipeline.

The BBC dedicated last night’s Top Gear to Sabine Schmitz (Credit: BBC)

Top Gear pays tribute to presenter Sabine Schmitz

The latest episode of the programme was dedicated to Sabine.

Presenters Freddie Flintoff, Paddy McGuinness and Chris Harris were back for the second episode of the new series.

At the end, a picture of the late TV star appeared on screen, along with the message: “In memory of Sabine Schmitz, 1969 – 2021.”

On Twitter, a number of viewers took issue with the nod to Sabine.

The tribute to the late TV star at the end of the episode (Credit: BBC)

What did BBC viewers say?

One said, sarcastically: “Watching #topgear for the advertised Sabine tribute, a photo at the end… Well done, must have put a lot of thought into that, a real heartfelt salute to a great driver. Pitiful.”

Another wrote: “Thought they’d dedicate more to Sabine tonight #TopGear.”

Is that the best you could do tonight in tribute to Sabine Schmitz?

A third said: “I expected more from #TopGear, a video tribute and monologue? Only fitting for former presenter! RIP #SabineSchmitz.”

A fourth put, with angry emojis: “I’m sorry @BBC_TopGear is that the best you could do tonight in tribute to #SabineSchmitz? Who we tragically lost last week, five seconds before the start of #TopGear! You could have recorded a tribute, you had time! Please rectify this @BBCOne.”

There is a proper Sabine Schmitz tribute in the works (Credit: Terry Scott / FameFlynet.uk.com / SplashNews.com)

Someone else said: “Disappointed you didn’t show previous footage to celebrate her life and collaboration with the show over the years.”

However, one viewer told others: “Some misunderstanding about the size of tribute to Sabine on #Topgear tonight. The show isn’t live and was made in advance of this week’s sad news. A care-filled tribute to this much-loved and respected presenter is on its way. #RIP #SabineShmitz.”

Proper Sabine Schmitz tribute in the works

Indeed, Top Gear’s Twitter account revealed, as the programme got underway, that while the episode was for Sabine, a proper tribute was in the works.

The programme told social media users: “We are dedicating this episode to our colleague Sabine Schmitz who sadly passed away during the week, after this episode was recorded. Production has already begun on an upcoming tribute to Sabine – with more information to follow on when and how you can watch it – #TopGear.”

Similarly, presenter Chris tweeted: “For those asking about a Sabine film, production has already started on an upcoming tribute to her. And we’ll release more information on when and how fans can watch it later in this current series.”

A BBC spokesperson echoed that, telling ED: “We dedicated last night’s episode to Sabine but there was no tribute in the actual episode because the films and studio sections were recorded some weeks back – before Sabine died.

“The Top Gear team [is] currently making a proper filmed tribute to Sabine and we’ll release more information on when and how fans can watch this later in the current run.”

