Top Gear star Sabine Schmitz has died and the stars of the programme have paid tribute to her on social media.

The German racing legend and TV star died, aged 51, following a battle with cancer.

Sabine Schmitz has died aged 51 (Credit: Terry Scott / FameFlynet.uk.com / SplashNews.com)

Who was Top Gear star Sabine Schmitz?

Known as the Queen of the Nurburgring, Sabine was a familiar face to fans of Top Gear.

She first appeared on the programme in 2004 and went on to become a presenter in 2016.

In 2020, she revealed she had been fighting cancer since for three years.

On Wednesday (March 17) morning, Germany’s Nurburgring race track announced the news of Sabine’s death.

We will miss her and her cheerful nature. Rest in peace.

It said in a statement: “The Nurburgring has lost its most famous female racing driver.

“Sabine Schmitz passed away far too early after a long illness. We will miss her and her cheerful nature. Rest in peace, Sabine!”

Sabine was a star of BBC show Top Gear (Credit: BBC / YouTube)

Top Gear stars pay tribute

On Twitter, former Top Gear host Jeremy Clarkson said: “Terrible news about Sabine Schmitz. Such a sunny person and so full of beans.”

Over on Instagram, Jezza posted a snap of the two of them together and wrote: “Such a sad day. Sabine was a wonderful happy person. Quick as hell too.”

Other stars of the show paid tribute.

Current presenter Paddy McGuinness shared a selfie of them on Instagram.

In the caption, he wrote: “I spent a glorious couple of days in a Ferrari with Sabine and she hunted me down in a banger race. What a woman, what a legacy, what a life. Very sad news. RIP the great Sabine Schmitz.”

Similarly, Paddy’s co-host Chris Harris paid tribute on Twitter, calling Sabine “wonderful, powerful, hilarious”.

He tweeted a snap of him and and Sabine standing next to an off-road vehicle.

“Rest in peace you wonderful, powerful, hilarious person,” he said.

Presenter Freddie Flintoff reacted to Chris’ tweet with a sad face and broken heart emoji.

