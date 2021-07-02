Who won Too Hot To Handle season 2 and how much money did they get?

Smash-hit Netflix dating show Too Hot To Handle season 2 has a new winner in their midst.

After a month of randy behaviour, rule breaks and secret snogs, Lana dropped one last twist.

Unlike last year, where everyone got a cut of the prize, this season there’s only one winner.

And it was up to their retreat mates to decide in a private vote.

So who took home the prize? Here’s everything you need to know…

Which of the gang came home richer? (Credit: Netflix)

Who’s won season 2 and how much did they take home?

In the finale episode, Lana determined that three contestants had improved the most.

Carly Lawrence, Cam Holmes and Marvin Anthony all made efforts to form more meaningful connections.

In the end, French model Marvin was declared the winner.

The prize fund eventually landed at £55,000 – after the gang lost £70,000 thanks to their sexploits.

Marvin and Melinda raked back £25,000 at the last moment after successfully spending a night in a private suite together without any sexual contact.

Marvin is the winner of Too Hot To Handle season 2 (Credit: Netflix)

Will there be a Too Hot To Handle season 3?

Currently, there are no official announcements for season 3.

But the show has been riding high on the top 10 for the past two weeks. So with that in mind, signs look positive.

In the meantime, Too Hot To Handle: Brazil is on the way, and is due for release later this year.

Will they manage to behave more than this set of international islanders?

Too Hot To Handle is available now on Netflix.

