Too Hot To Handle’s Cam Holmes has revealed plans to launch a music career now that his time in the retreat is over.

The 25-year-old Welsh star has been turning up the heat during his stay in Turks and Caicos thanks to his romance with Emily Miller, blowing thousands of the prize fund for his fair share of cheeky snogs.

But now his time on the series is over, Cam has his eyes on a different kind of prize.

Speaking to Entertainment Daily, he explained: “I came on as a personal trainer and model, but my actual kind of passion is music.

Cam’s antics in the villa instantly made him memorable (Credit: Netflix)

“I’ve been writing music for the last four or five years, but I’ve been very shy with it. It’s something I’ve kept very secret, I mean I didn’t even talk about it on the show.

“So over the past few months I’ve been in the studio working on some stuff, did some work, but it’s gonna be in the long term.

“It’s all kind of background work, below the surface so that’s eventually what I want to move into. That’s my passion.”

Cam started falling for Emily during his time on the retreat (Credit: Netflix)

Describing his music as “r&b and hip-hop with a little bit of mainstream”, Cam said that his time in the presence of AI robot Lana has given him a new lease of life, and he plans to take full advantage of it.

“I’ve always wanted to do it, and I suppose going on the show has just given me the confidence to be like “okay I’m going to give it a go and I’m going to try with it” whereas I didn’t really have that confidence to do it before,” he said.

Cam is hoping for a future in music (Credit: Netflix)

Will there be a Too Hot To Handle season 3?

Currently, there are no official announcements for a Too Hot To Handle season 3.

But the show has been riding high on the top 10 for the past two weeks. So with that in mind, signs look positive.

In the meantime, Too Hot To Handle: Brazil is on its way, and is due for release later this year.

Will they manage to behave more than this set of international islanders?

Too Hot To Handle is available now on Netflix.

