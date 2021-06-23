Too Hot To Handle season 2 is heating up fast and the two arrivals are definitely helping.

Robert and Christina were dropped into the villa with a promise of a wild summer of love and partying – and they believed it right until their new housemates told them the truth.

Now they’re on a firm sex ban until further notice, or could lose their shot at the prize money.

So who are these newbies and what are they bringing to the house beside trouble?

How will the gang react to the newcomers? (Credit: Netflix)

Here’s what you need to know…

Who are the Too Hot To Handle new arrivals?

Christina immediately catches the eye of Welsh boy Cam (Credit: Netflix)

Christina

30-year-old pilot from South Africa, now living in Italy.

Find them on Instagram: @christinacarmelaofficial

Christina is a high-flying commercial pilot, and a lover of travel and languages.

She can speak English, Afrikaans and Italian – as well as the language of love.

The beauty pageant winner isn’t afraid to get what she wants… and ruffles feathers when she pics Welsh boy Cam for a date on her first day.

Will she come between him and Emily?

Will Brit Robert behave while in the villa? (Credit: Netflix)

Robert

29-year-old salesman from United Kingdom.

Find them on Instagram: @robertvantromp

Gentleman Robert is a gentleman but isn’t afraid to break the rules.

A former competitive swimmer and self-professed Dirty Dance Champion, Robert immediately made a beeline for Carly on his welcome date.

After years travelling the world, he didn’t think anything could surprise him. Then he learns he’s actually on Too Hot To Handle and his cool demeanour quickly shifts.

Can he behave?

