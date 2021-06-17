Too Hot To Handle is on its way back to our screens – and Desiree Burch is on hand to give her commentary on the chaos.

Much like Iain Stirling on Love Island, Desiree is on hand as the voice of the world as we tune into watch a group of season two troublemakers try and keep their hands to themselves.

Whether it’s cheering on the contestants or ready with a quip to take them down, Desiree it our woman on the inside when it comes to the antics of the Turks and Caicos mansion.

(That’s if we’re not including Lana – the AI robot keeping track of any rule breaks.)

Here’s everything you know.

Desiree Burch: What you need to know

Desiree Burch is a 42-year-old American comedian who currently resides between the States and the UK.

Before finding her feet in the entertainment industry, she previously found work as a dominatrix in order to raise some cash while earning her degree.

And by all accounts, the job was hilarious to her – with Desiree explaining she was young and a virgin when taking on the role within the sex industry.

Speaking to Jonathan Ross on his show, she said: “I got paid to beat guys up – like every woman wants!”

“I was just like, ‘You know what? I’m going to roll up my sleeves and jump right in, find out all about men and their proclivities by finding out what they do behind closed doors.’”

Nowadays, she’s a voiceover artist, stand-up comic and presenter, with Too Hot To Handle being her best-known show.

She also hosted Netflix game Flinch alongside Seann Walsh, and is a regular on UK panel shows.

Meet the cast of this year’s Too Hot To Handle (Credit: Netflix)

What are the rules for Too Hot To Handle and when does it start?

The Too Hot To Handle contestants are picked after answering a casting call for a fake TV show promising sun, sand and sex over the summer.

Once there, they’re told the truth – that it’s Too Hot To Handle, and they’re on a sex ban.

In order to win $100,000, they cannot engage in any sexual activity.

That includes kissing, sex, and even “self-gratification”.

If it’s not bad enough, they’re also put through tests of self-control- guaranteeing a tension build-up.

If they break the rules, they lose money from the prize fund. A kiss alone is worth $3,000 so it has to be worth it.

The first four episodes of Too Hot To Handle drop on June 23rd.

The second half of the season will be available a week later on June 30th.

Too Hot To Handle returns June 23rd on Netflix.

