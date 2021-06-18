Too Hot to Handle: Netflix confirms companion series Extra Hot

Too Hot to Handle is almost back on Netflix for series two.

This sexy and often raunchy reality show has gorgeous singletons living in a tropically located villa.

But the contestants are not allowed to kiss or get physical with one another.

In fact if they do, the overall cash prize money is slashed.

So when is the new series back? And what is the companion series all about?

Chloe Veitch hosts the new series Extra Hot (Credit: Netflix)

Who is Chloe Veitch?

Chloe Veitch is a contestant from Too Hot to Handle series one and on The Circle series two.

Now she is hosting Too Hot to Handle series two’s companion series – Extra Hot.

She will host the series along with her former Netflix contestants Nicole and David.

Read more: Watch the tour of the new Too Hot To Handle villa

This trio will give their initial impressions on each of the new contestants.

And once the contestant exits start, they’ll get the first exclusive interviews, which will hopefully include all the hot gossip on what it was really like in the villa.

Extra Hot will feature recaps and exclusive interviews (Credit: Netflix)

When is season two of Too Hot to Handle on Netflix?

Season two of Too Hot to Handle drops on Netflix on Wednesday June 23.

Meanwhile, Too Hot to Handle: Extra Hot will be released on Netflix’s UK YouTube channel from Friday June 18th.

There will be a total of ten episodes of series two of Too Hot to Handle.

The first four episodes will drop on June 23. And the remaining six episodes will drop on June 30.

Netflix has described the new series as: “The world’s hottest no dating dating show is back with ten sexy new singles.

“Anyone who dares to break the rules of no kissing, no heavy petting, and no self-gratification of any kind will see the $100,000 (around £723,000) prize drop faster than our contestants’ libido in the least sexy vacation getaway of their lives.”

As with series one, all the contestants are ridiculously good looking (Credit: Netflix)

Who is on Too Hot to Handle series two?

The following contestants have been revealed so far by Netflix…

Carly – She says she ‘hates rules’ and is not on the show to fall in love.

Melinda – A model from Brooklyn, New York who claims no one ‘owns her’.

Nathan – He’s an English stripper who specialises in dressing up as an American cowboy.

Emily – She says she is a ‘set of open legs’ and ‘should come with a warning’.

Chase – He says his sex drive is ‘through the roof’ and he is a professional football player.

Cam – Says he does an awesome Gollum impression and is a ‘sexy nerd’.

Larissa – She is the ‘real life Legally Blonde’ as she’s just finished law school and ‘bought herself a pair of new boobs’.

Peter – He’s a TikTok star and says he doesn’t know how to handle all his female fans.

Read more: What happened to the series one Too Hot To Handle couples?

Marvin – He says women can’t resist him as he is tall, handsome and has a French accent.

Kayla – She grew up in a strict environment but is now a model and a bartender.

So will you be watching? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.