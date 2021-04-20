Tipping Point contestant Robyn had viewers swooning as she joined Ben Shephard in the studio for a brand new episode of the ITV quiz show.

And those watching at home were gutted to see her knocked from the running right before the final round.

Some claimed she more than deserved a shot at the jackpot.

Tipping Point viewers were ‘in love’ with contestant Robyn (Credit: ITV)

Tattoo artist Robyn on Tipping Point

During Monday (April 19) afternoon’s episode of Tipping Point, viewers met Robyn, a tattoo artist from the West Midlands.

The stunner distracted fans of the ITV show, many of whom took to Twitter to point out how ‘beautiful’ they thought she was.

The tattoo artist smashed the first round and played well throughout the quiz (Credit: ITV)

What did ITV viewers say?

One said: “Robyn is a beautiful lady and deserves to win on #TippingPoint.”

“Tiny bit in love with Robyn #tippingpoint,” admitted a second viewer.

A third wrote: “Robyn is beautiful young lady. #tippingpoint.”

“Robyn and those tattoos though…” tweeted a fourth, alongside a heart eyes emoji.

What happened on Tipping Point?

Robyn smashed the first round, coming out on top with £800, compared to contestant Howard and Paul’s £400s.

Later, she was playing against Howard for a place in the final round.

Howard beat Robyn to the final round on Tipping Point (Credit: ITV)

Unfortunately, Robyn was really unlucky. Despite playing well throughout the game, she lost to Howard by just £50, getting £1650 in her pot compared to Howard’s £1700.

Viewers were gutted for her, with some saying she was “robbed”.

“Robyn would have won it better,” fumed one.

“[She] was robbed #tippingpoint,” said another.

Someone else demanded: “Justice for Robyn!”

“I wanted Robyn to win,” another tweeted, using a crying emoji.

In the end, Howard went on to win the jackpot.

Host Ben Shephard tweeted about it afterwards, telling his followers: “The machine loves you too, Howard!! So pleased to crown our first jackpot winner of the new series, fingers crossed you can get on that safari soon, Howard.”

