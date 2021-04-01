Ben Shephard delights Tipping Point fans as he films new series and juggles GMB

Ben Shephard has left fans thrilled after announcing he is filming a new series of Tipping Point.

The 46-year-old presenter shared the exciting news with his 466k followers on Instagram today (April 1).

Despite his hectic schedule, Ben also confirmed he will still appear on GMB.

Tipping Point: What did Ben Shephard say?

Normally, Ben clears his schedule to focus on the popular quiz show.

However, with the departure of Piers Morgan, it appears all hands are on deck at GMB.

Taking to social media, Ben shared a glimpse of the Tipping Point studio as he filmed backstage.

The brand new series of Tipping Point starts April 12th

Alongside a clip, he penned: “Arnie wasn’t wrong when he’s said, ‘I’ll be back!’ because we are!!!

“In studio for the new series of @itvtippingpoint – just the 175 eps to film.”

In addition, Ben shared: “The brand new series of Tipping Point starts April 12th 4pm @itv and Lucky Stars on Sunday.

Ben Shephard is filming a new series of Tipping Point (Credit: ITV)

“Will be heading back to London too to get back to the GMB mega-desk along the way too – one things for certain gonna need more make up!”

In the clip, Ben explained he will be managing his time between Bristol and London.

And fans can’t wait to see the new series!

How did Tipping Point viewers react?

Taking to the comments, one wrote: “Best of luck Ben!!! You’re doing great. Roll on the new series.”

In addition, a second shared: “Looking forward to the new series as I am addicted.”

Another added: “You are one of my favourite presenters, good luck with it all.”

Ben will also appear on GMB (Credit: ITV)

A fourth excited fan commented: “#MegaDesk and #TippingPoint in one post.”

A fifth said: “Can’t wait for the new series.”

Furthermore, another pointed out: “But you can’t give out your famous Ben Shephard hugs!”

Meanwhile, it comes shortly after ITV confirmed Ben won’t replace Piers on the GMB desk.

Following rumours, an ITV spokesperson told ED!: “It is all completely untrue.

“Ben is an existing part of the GMB presenting family and all will continue to share the presenting duties across the week.”

