Tipping Point host Ben Shephard has been credited with helping a woman who lost her voice due to motor neurone disease speak again.

Helen Whitehall thanked the “lovely” Ben and said she “couldn’t have done it without” him.

Scottish Helen appeared on Tipping Point back in 2019 – before her May 2020 diagnosis.

And it’s tapes of the recording that have enabled Helen to speak again.

Ben Shephard surprised Helen from the Tipping Point studio

What happened to Helen’s voice?

Helen was diagnosed with MND back in May 2020 and her speech rapidly deteriorated.

Ben’s co-host Charlotte Hawkins revealed she had wanted to record her voice for a communication aid, but was unable to do it.

And that’s where her Tipping Point appearance came in very handy.

Ben revealed: “Thanks to an appearance on Tipping Point in 2019, engineers were able to use audio recordings to reconstruct her voice and give her back the power of speech.”

Helen then appeared alongside her daughter on GMB today

Ben Shephard surprised Helen from Tipping Point studio

Ahead of the interview on today’s GMB (April 15) with Helen and her daughter Gillian, a video was shown of Ben surprising Helen from the Tipping Point studio yesterday.

Helen was diagnosed with motor neurone disease last year and her speech deteriorated rapidly.

Helen paid tribute to Ben and told him she couldn’t have got her voice back without him.

Typing into her communication aid, Helen said: “I couldn’t have done it without you.”

Ben said it was “amazing” to hear Helen’s voice again and she responded by blowing Ben a kiss.

Helen was diagnosed with motor neurone disease last year and her speech deteriorated rapidly. But thanks to her appearance on Tipping Point in 2019 they were able to use audio recordings to reconstruct her voice.

So what happened on GMB today?

Ben asked Helen’s daughter what it was like hearing her mum’s voice again.

She said: “I think it’s fantastic. It’s made such a difference to us all and gives us something to smile about.”

However, it appears Helen’s voice isn’t quite how it used to be, given the engineers used her “posh” TV voice for the recording!

“That’s maybe the only thing about it being collated from Tipping Point,” Gillian laughed, “She’s slightly more polite than she would normally be!”

Helen's voice was reconstructed using clips from her 2019 Tipping Point appearance

Helen ‘enjoyed’ Tipping Point hugs from Ben Shephard

Charlotte then asked Helen what her favourite thing about appearing on Tipping Point was.

“My favourite moment had to be meeting the lovely Ben Shephard and secondly winning,” she said, although Ben reminded viewers she didn’t land the jackpot counter.

Helen added: “And I enjoyed my two hugs at the end of the show.”

Continuing to pay tribute to Ben, Helen concluded: “Ben was a great host and his charm settled everyone’s nerves.”

