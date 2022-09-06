Tipping Point viewers furious as show pulled a day after its return: ‘Unforgivable!’

Tipping Point fans are fuming on Twitter after the show was pulled from the air and replaced today.

Ben Shephard’s game show usually airs in the afternoon on ITV.

However, following the news that Liz Truss is the new Prime Minister, she was scheduled to give a speech from Downing Street today (September 6).

ITV considered the new Prime Minister’s speech more important than Tipping Point.

Ben Shephard and Tipping Point were nowhere to be seen today (Credit: ITV)

Tipping Point today

As a result, the broadcaster decided to axe the game show in favour of airing Truss’ speech.

The decision angered numerous viewers who rushed to social media to air their grievances about the change in schedule.

“As if ITV have aired this [bleep] instead of @benshephard on Tipping Point, it’s a disgrace!!!” said one fan.

A second tweeted: “They could have put Tipping Point on instead of two prats wittering on about nothing #tippingpoint.”

“Looks like the decision to ditch #tippingpoint for this country [bleep] was wrong,” said a third fan.

A fourth tweeted: “I can’t believe you’ve upset our daily schedule by replacing #TIPPINGPOINT.”

A fifth angry viewer branded the move “unforgivable”.

Liz Truss was on television instead of Tipping Point (Credit: ITV)

Viewers were made even angrier by the fact the show has only just returned.

After a week away, the game show returned to screens on Monday.

Throughout most of last week, the hit show had been replaced by Fastest Finger First in the TV schedules.

However, viewers won’t have to worry for long as Tipping Point is back tomorrow (September 7).

A tweet from the show’s official Twitter account read: “There’s been a change of schedule today, so Tipping Point won’t be airing as usual… The good news is that we’ll be back tomorrow at 4pm with more brand new episodes!”

Tipping Point airs on weekdays from 4pm on ITV and ITV Hub.

