Liz Truss is the next Prime Minister, it has been announced this lunchtime (Monday, September 5).

The new PM will travel up to Scotland to meet with the Queen tomorrow (Tuesday, September 6) before assuming office.

Liz Truss is the new PM (Credit: BBC)

Liz Truss is next Prime Minister

After weeks of campaigning, the newest Prime Minister has been announced.

Truss saw off Rishi Sunak in the polls, and will now become the latest PM.

She will also become the third female Prime Minister the United Kingdom has had.

Truss won 81,326 votes, meaning she was backed by 57.4% of Tory members who voted. She beat Sunak by 21,000 votes.

Boris Johnson, on the other hand, won the support of 66.4% back in 2019.

In her first speech, Truss thanked the party for organising the “one of the longest job interviews in history”. She also said it is an honour to be the new PM.

She also vowed to deliver for the country, including on the energy and cost of living crisis.

Brits have reacted (Credit: ITV)

Public reacts

Upon learning who the new PM is, thousands of Brits took to Twitter to react to the news.

Some Brits weren’t happy with the result.

“And everyone thought the country could not get any worse,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Let’s face it, country was screwed either way. Truss couldn’t lead a conga let alone a country,” another said.

“God help us all,” a third tweeted.

However, some were happy with the result.

“Good! We predicted and called it months ago when PM Boris resigned there! And she deserves to be new PM! No opportunist needed there, and no throwing people under the bus, either! So, congrats, Liz! And get to work sans any scandal there!” one Brit said.

“I could not be more excited. This is truly game changing,” another wrote.

“Heartfelt congratulations to @trussliz on being elected leader of the Conservatives & becoming Prime Minister,” a third said.

The Queen will meet the new PM tomorrow (Credit: YouTube)

What next for new PM Liz Truss?

Now that Truss has been announced as PM, she will go up to Balmoral to meet with the Queen tomorrow (September 6).

Traditionally, the Queen has appointed the newest PM in either Buckingham Palace or Windsor Castle.

However, due to ongoing mobility issues, Her Majesty will remain in Scotland, with the new PM travelling up to Scotland.

The former Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, will be at Balmoral too.

The 58-year-old will formally offer the Queen his resignation tomorrow.

