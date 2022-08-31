Tipping Point viewers took to Twitter to slam the ITV gameshow’s replacement, Fastest Finger First, yesterday (Tuesday, August 30).

It’s safe to say that viewers were not impressed with the schedule change – or the new show.

Ben Shephard has been absent from screens since Monday (Credit: ITV)

Tipping Point replaced on ITV

Yesterday saw Tipping Point disappear from ITV schedules.

The show usually airs between 4pm and 5pm on ITV every weekday.

However, yesterday, the hit gameshow was replaced by something new.

Fastest Finger First, a spin-off of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire, aired in Tipping Point’s 4pm slot yesterday afternoon.

The show, which is fronted by Anita Rani, offers contestants a a spot on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire.

“For the first time ever, there’s another way to earn a place in the hot seat alongside Jeremy Clarkson,” Anita said in the opening episode.

The premise of the game is based on the first round of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire. Contestants have to answer questions and climb their way up the ladder.

Anita Rani hosted the new show (Credit: ITV)

Viewers call for Tipping Point to return

Viewers were less than impressed with the new show.

Where’s #tippingpoint ?? Pfft..

Some viewers took to Twitter to air their thoughts on Tipping Point being replaced.

“What is this [bleep]? #FastestFingerFirst Where’s my #tippingpoint?!” one viewer tweeted.

“Where’s #tippingpoint ?? Pfft..,” another wrote.

Additionally, a third then said: “It’s going to be a hard week without #TippingPoint.”

Viewers were not impressed by the new show (Credit: ITV)

Fans share their thoughts on Fastest Finger First

Some viewers took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Fatest Finger First. It’s safe to say that the show didn’t impress.

“What is this load of crap this show is. Even #tippingpoint contestants would storm this. They should put kids on by the standard of the questions,” one viewer tweeted.

“A sign of how bad things are – they made a full quiz show out of the worst segment of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire. #FastestFingerFirst is godawful,” another then wrote.

Additionally, a third then said: “ITV scraping the barrel here. You go on a quiz show to go on a quiz show.”

However, not everyone hated the new ITV show!

“#FastestFingerFirst looks like it’s going to be a great show today cannot wait to see what happens,” one viewer tweeted.

Fastest Finger First continues today (Wednesday, August 31) on ITV and ITV Hub. Tipping Point returns next week.

