Ben Shephard announced some big Tipping Point: Lucky Stars news yesterday (Friday, June 24).

Ben‘s big news came in the form of a hilarious tweet for his 800.6k followers to see last night.

Coming to the end of this years filming for @TippingPointITV #LuckyStars you can tell Stockholm syndrome has set in my execs are now wearing #benshephard pajama’s 😳🤣 I think the merch thing is getting out of hand. I blame Mary!@itvcorrie 🤣 pic.twitter.com/sU38fp1mVR — Ben Shephard (@benshephard) June 23, 2022

Ben Shephard announces Tipping Point news

Last night saw Ben take to Twitter to share some exciting Tipping Point-related news.

Ben revealed that this year’s filming of Tipping Point: Lucky Stars is coming to an end.

This surely means that the new series is closer than ever to hitting screens.

Ben uploaded a picture of himself and two executive producers wearing pyjamas with his face on them to his Twitter.

“Coming to the end of this year’s filming for @TippingPointITV#LuckyStars you can tell Stockholm syndrome has set in my execs are now wearing #benshephard pajamas,” he tweeted.

“I think the merch thing is getting out of hand. I blame Mary!” he continued.

Ben made an announcement on Twitter yesterday (Credit: ITV)

Plenty of Ben’s 800.6k followers took to the replies of his tweet to react to the news.

“Hilarious Ben – so lovely to have a laugh at work as well as doing all the serious stuff. Everyone needs to be uplifted at the moment,” one tweeted the star.

“Everybody on @gmb should wear them too,” another said of Ben’s pajamas.

“I could use a pair of those. Not only do I watch Tipping Point while eating breakfast, but I also watch Ben on Good Morning Britain right before I go to bed. I think a pair would be more than appropriate for me. Lol,” a third said.

“Oh how I would love a pair of the blue Ben Shepherd pjs,” another wrote.

Tipping Point has had viewers talking (Credit: ITV)

Tipping Point latest

Ben’s hit ITV gameshow has been full of talking points recently.

Earlier in the week, it was one of the contestants that got viewers talking.

Carole from Bath was a lot shorter than her fellow contestants, and the podium only came up to chest height.

Viewers were quick to poke fun at her on Twitter.

“Could of given Carole from [Bath] something to stand on,” one viewer tweeted.

“FFS sake give Carole a couple of Yellow Pages to stand on!!” another said.

“Carol needs a box like Priti Patel at Downing Street press conferences,” a third wrote.

