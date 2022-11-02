Ben Shephard reveals sad death of Tipping Point contestant as fans pay tribute

Tipping Point host Ben Shephard took to Twitter today (Wednesday, November 2) to announce some sad news.

In a tweet for his 802.2k followers to see, the 47-year-old revealed that a contestant from tonight’s show has sadly passed away since filming.

Since we recorded today’s Tipping Point, Rav’s family have shared the sad news of his passing. I loved playing alongside him, and along with all the Tipping Point team we are sending his family and friends all our love. pic.twitter.com/3nhPRspblR — Ben Shephard (@benshephard) November 2, 2022

Tipping Point host Ben Shephard shares sad news

Ahead of this afternoon’s episode of Tipping Point, Ben made a sad announcement on Twitter.

In a tweet for his 802.k followers to see, Ben revealed that a contestant from today’s show, Rav, has passed away.

The GMB star shared a picture of himself and Rav from behind the scenes of the show, back when it was recorded.

“Since we recorded today’s Tipping Point, Rav’s family have shared the sad news of his passing,” Ben tweeted.

“I loved playing alongside him, and along with all the Tipping Point team we are sending his family and friends all our love.”

Rav, a contestant on today’s show, has passed away (Credit: ITV)

Fans react to the sad news

Plenty of Ben’s followers took to the replies of his tweet to send their condolences.

“Always sad to hear of someone passing between the record & the airing. Am sure that all of us on the #TippingPoint feed send our condolences to his family & friends,” one of his followers tweeted.

“Very sad to hear. Hopefully, he had plenty of fun on the show. Shame he didn’t get to see it air,” another said.

“So sorry to hear that. Looked like a lovely person,” a third wrote.

“Just watching the show now, such sad news, R.I.P. Rav,” another tweeted.

“Very sad news. Condolences to all his family and friends,” a fifth said.

“That is so sad, he was a lovely funny chap to watch,” another commented.

Rav made it to the final today (Credit: ITV)

How did Rav do on Tipping Point?

Today’s edition of Tipping Point saw Rav make it all the way to the final.

Rav managed to finish the first round on top, ending the round with £1,100 in the bank.

In the semi-final, he managed to see off Hayley by ending the round with £1650.

Hayley, on the other hand, only managed to pick up £1,000 – meaning she was eliminated from the competition.

Heading into the final with £1650 to his name, Rav managed to add a bit more cash to his growing jackpot.

Try as he might, Rav couldn’t get the £10k jackpot coin to drop.

However, it wasn’t all bad, as he managed to walk away from the competition with £2,750 to his name.

“Absolutely fantastic, it’s been a great day,” he told Ben at the end of the show.

