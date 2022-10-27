Tipping Point viewers stunned over contestant’s ‘painful’ performance during final

Tipping Point viewers were left stunned over contestant Ellie after her “painful” performance during the final round yesterday (Wednesday, October 26).

The contestant in question only managed to answer one question correctly in a performance to forget.

Ellie was a contestant on Tipping Point yesterday (Credit: ITV)

Tipping Point contestant

Yesterday’s episode of Tipping Point saw another three contestants take on the machine in the hope of winning the jackpot.

One of the contestants involved was Ellie, a barista from Lancashire.

Ellie flew through the first round after picking up £1,650.

She then saw off her opponent in the semi-final after adding another £250 to her total.

However, the wheels came off in the final round for Ellie. With £1900 to play for, Ellie stumbled, only managing to answer one question correctly during the course of the whole round.

The only question Ellie got right was her very first question.

“New Eyes was the debut album of by which of these British groups?” Ben Shephard asked. The options were Arctic Monkeys, Take That or Clean Bandit. Ellie went for Clean Bandit and found it was right.

However, it was all downhill from there, with Ellie failing to answer a single question correctly afterwards.

However, she did walk away with £2,100, so it wasn’t all doom and gloom.

Viewers weren’t impressed with the Tipping Point final yesterday (Credit: ITV)

Tipping Point viewers react

As expected, fans of the show had a lot to say about Ellie’s performance in the final round yesterday.

Unfortunately for Ellie, it wasn’t very positive.

“Turned on late and saw she only got one question right. How on earth did she get into the final?” one baffled viewer tweeted.

“God, even that was painful,” another said.

“Shameful,” a blunt viewer wrote.

Live pictures of Ellie’s chance of winning the jackpot #TippingPoint pic.twitter.com/wdQ9RXJA0s — 👻🎃 David Wilding 🎃👻 (@DavidWilding271) October 26, 2022

“#TheChase better be good after #TippingPoint,” another grumbled.

Becs didn’t dazzle in the final round on Tipping Point the other day either (Credit: ITV)

Viewers have same theory about Ben Shephard

Ellie shouldn’t feel too downhearted, she isn’t the first contestant to have a less-than-stellar turn in the final.

Becs from Worcester went into the final round with £2,200 to her name.

By the end, she had £3,150 to her name, but she failed to land the £10k jackpot.

She also wasted a lot of counters by slipping up on some questions.

Viewers were hyper-aware of Ben’s face during the round, with many accusing the star of trying not to laugh when Becs got questions wrong.

“Ben is doing Stirling work keeping a straight face,” one viewer tweeted.

“Ben is trying desperately not to laugh,” another wrote.

“Ben’s face is saying it all!” a third exclaimed.

Tipping Point airs on weekdays from 4pm on ITV and ITV Hub.

