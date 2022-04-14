Fans are fuming after Tipping Point made changes to it format to celebrate the show’s 10-year anniversary.

A new series of the show returned to our screens earlier this week, with Ben Shephard back as the host.

However, viewers noticed something a little different about the number of players on the show.

And, as a result, called the new format “weird”.

Ben Shephard announced the format change for Tipping Point’s 10-year anniversary (Credit: ITV)

Tipping Point changes its format for 10th anniversary

Tipping Point has returned to ITV for it’s 10th series this week.

Normally, host Ben is joined by four hopefuls as they take on the large coin machine.

However, when Ben introduced the contestants, viewers quickly noticed that there were only three initial players opposed to four.

At the start of the show, Ben announced that they’ve changed the number of players to celebrate the show’s 10-year anniversary.

He said: “I may not be allowed to shake the machine but to celebrate Tipping Point turning 10 this year, I have been allowed to shake things up in the studio.

“Just three lucky players will get to grips with our machine today.”

Ahead of its comeback, Tipping Point also teased there may be a few changes on their Twitter.

They said: “Brand new Tipping Point returns to ITV. And to celebrate 10 years on your screen things have been shaken up in the studio a little…”

Tipping Point fans were left confused after only seeing three initial players on the show (Credit: ITV)

Fans rage over Tipping Point’s format change

Tipping Point fans are unhappy with the new format and some even claimed that they “switched off” the show.

One fan wrote: “What sorcery is this? Only 3 contestants. When did this travesty transpire?”

Another said: “#TippingPoint only has 3 contestants! This is weird.”

“What’s going on where’s the fourth player?” a third added.

One viewer also claimed: “Watched 2 minutes and switched off, it’s like a different show.”

