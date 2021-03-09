Tipping Point series 10, episode 177, featured two contestants who viewers thought seemed to “hate” each other.

During Monday (March 8) afternoon’s episode of the ITV quiz show, host Ben Shephard welcomed four new contestants into the studio.

The players included Rob, a night porter from Newcastle, and Betty, a retired clerical worker from Falkirk.

On Tipping Point, Rob and Betty got through to the head-to-head (Credit: ITV)

What happened in the series 10 episode of Tipping Point?

Rob and Betty made it through to the head-to-head round, playing for a place in the final.

They had the question: “Which 2018 Wes Anderson animated adventure film shares its name with an area in the East End of London?”

Rob didn’t know the answer, so he passed to Betty. When host Ben asked Betty if she had ever been to London, she said she had, years ago, and had visited Buckingham Palace.

Betty, from Falkirk, is a retired clerical worker (Credit: ITV)

At that, Rob whispered to her: “Say Buckingham Palace.” She ignored that and went with Peckham, but the answer was Isle of Dogs.

Rob laughed when Ben read the correct answer out.

Blimey, thought Betty and Rob were gonna have a bust up there!

For another question about the scientific equation W = m g, Rob didn’t know the answer and when passing to Betty, he said: “She probably knows everything.”

At that, Betty appeared to shoot him a dirty look.

Some felt there was an atmosphere between the two contestants (Credit: ITV)

What did ITV viewers say?

On Twitter, viewers were rattled that Rob had told Betty to say Buckingham Palace.

Others said they thought Rob was “rude” to her, while some said they thought the atmosphere between the two seemed “toxic”.

Thought Betty and Rob were gonna have a bust up there!

One said: “Not a great look for Rob. The way he treated Betty, and the irony being broadcast on International Women’s Day too… #TippingPoint.”

A second wrote: “Blimey, thought Betty and Rob were gonna have a bust up there! What a horrible pair, the worst I’ve seen so far #tippingpoint.”

“Loving Betty’s disdain for Rob,” laughed a third.

A fourth fumed: “Rob trying to get Betty to give the wrong answer, [bleep] him.”

“The chemistry between Rob and Betty seems toxic!” observed a fifth Tipping Point viewer.

A sixth put: “Rob the [bleep] won a bob. Some brilliant passing tactics. Then he dares laugh at Betty #tippingpoint.”

Someone else tweeted angrily: “Rob deliberately putting Betty off by saying say Buckingham Palace. [bleep] #tippingpoint.”

Another agreed it was “cheeky”.

“Rob and Betty look like a couple that have been married forever and can’t stand each other,” wrote another.

ED! contacted ITV for comment.

