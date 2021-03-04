Tipping Point viewers took to Twitter to complain about a contestant’s “screaming” on the show today.

Jill appeared on Thursday’s show to try and win some cash.

However, it seems her appearance left some viewers divided as she understandably became excited as she correctly answered the questions.

Jill played well on Tipping Point (Credit: ITV)

What happened on Tipping Point tonight?

During the episode, Jill bagged a string of counters which were put into the machine.

As the counters went over the edge, Jill said: “Ooh how exciting!”

However, when the mystery counter – which means a prize – failed to go over the edge Jill let out a scream.

Ben congratulated Jill on her win (Credit: ITV)

But later in the show, the mystery counter finally dropped and Jill screamed in excitement.

Meanwhile, after beating her fellow contestants Paul and Rhys, Jill went on to play for the big jackpot of £10,000.

After getting a string of questions right, meaning more counters to put into the machine, Jill watched on as the jackpot counter went over the edge.

She told host Ben Shephard: “Oh my god. I can’t believe it.”

Jill won £10,000 (Credit: ITV)

Ben said: “Jill, how about that!”

Jill added: “It just feels amazing, I can’t believe it. It’s going to change my life.”

Ben said: “That’s just lovely to hear.”

Many viewers on Twitter were thrilled for Jill and praised her for playing the game well.

However, others were left complaining about Jill’s “squealing”.

What did viewers say on Twitter?

One person said: “Not sure I need the goggles, but the ear protection will definitely be needed with Screaming Jill in the final!”

How loud is Jill gonna scream if she gets the jackpot counter out?

Another wrote: “Please stop squealing Jill.”

A third added: “How loud is Jill gonna scream if she gets the jackpot counter out? Especially if it’s with the double! Think my ears might bleed!”

Others pleased for Jill

However, one person wrote: “Fantastic play by Jill!!!”

Another gushed: “Well done, Jill. Extremely well played.”

