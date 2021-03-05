Viewers on Twitter were left baffled by a Tipping Point contestant’s “strange” accent today.

Andrew, a concierge manager from London, appeared on Friday’s edition of the game show to try and bag some cash.

But it wasn’t his performance which left viewers talking, it was his accent.

What happened on Tipping Point today?

Andrew, Chris, Tayler and Tracy all went head-to-head on the programme.

Tracy and Tayler were eliminated after failing to bag enough money.

That left Chris and Andrew to battle it out for a spot in the final.

Unfortunately for Andrew, Chris beat him and went on to play in the final.

But Andrew still made an impression on viewers as they were all left wondering about his accent, which had a bit of a twang.

What did viewers say on Twitter?

One person said on Twitter: “Where in the hell is Andrew from with his weird accent. I can’t place it anywhere.”

Another wrote: “Why does Andrew keep changing his accent?”

A third added: “I can’t tell if Andrew has got a French accent.”

Why does Andrew keep changing his accent?

Another said, “Sounds South African,” while one agreed: “At first I thought South African… but it keeps changing!”

Meanwhile, Chris went on to play for the £10,000 jackpot.

After bagging £2,850, host Ben Shephard asked him whether he wanted to take the money or trade it for three final counters to try and win the jackpot counter.

However, Chris decided to walk away with his money.

He told Ben: “If I was just playing for myself, I’d go for it. But it’s more than I dare risk I think.

“I’m going to take the money.”

However, they then played out the trade to see if the counter would have gone over the edge.

Thankfully, the counter didn’t go over the edge and Chris made the right decision.

He said: “Oh thank goodness.”

