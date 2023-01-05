ITV gameshow Tipping Point has left viewers fuming over a contestant’s behaviour during the show yesterday (January 4).

Many found the contestant’s behaviour so bad that they took to Twitter to beg ITV to never repeat the episode again.

Steve was a contestant on Tipping Point yesterday (Credit: ITV)

Contestant angers viewers on Tipping Point

Yesterday’s episode of Tipping Point saw another three contestants take on the machine in the hope of winning the jackpot.

Amongst the contestants was Steve – a retired IT manager from Lancashire.

Despite being a contestant, some viewers speculated that Steve seemed to think it was him running the show, not Ben Shephard.

Steve continuously interrupted his fellow contestants and spoke over their turns. He also gave regular running commentary too.

Steve’s behaviour quickly grated on viewers.

It likely didn’t help then that he managed to make it all the way to the final – meaning fans had to watch a whole episode worth of his “annoying” behaviour.

Steve annoyed viewers (Credit: ITV)

Tipping Point viewers slam Steve

Plenty of viewers took to Twitter to slam the retired IT manager. Some even went so far as to beg ITV to never repeat Steve’s episode again.

“Starting a petition to ensure ITV NEVER repeat that episode,” one viewer tweeted.

“I think he was the most annoying [contestant] I’ve seen,” another said of Steve.

Twitter waiting for The Chase to come on to be rid of Steve forever… or until the repeat is shown! 😂 #TippingPoint pic.twitter.com/XCCdHyW2IZ — Swalk (@Samanth22356123) January 4, 2023

“I’m going to stop watching, this is not fun it’s torture,” a third moaned.

“Tell Ben to go home. Steve will ask and answer the qs himself,” laughed another.

However, not everyone felt the same, with some urging Steve to “win big”.

“Hope Steve wins big, who wants boring contestants …not me!” said one.

Pauline was slammed recently (Credit: ITV)

Viewers slam contestant’s ‘annoying’ habit

Steve isn’t the first contestant to be slammed for having an annoying habit on the show.

On Tuesday night (January 3), Pauline found herself under fire for constantly using Ben’s name when speaking to him.

“Ben needs to say ‘that’s my name don’t wear it out’,” one viewer joked.

“Think Ben might change his name after this episode,” another said.

“Pauline is the first irritating contestant of 2023,” a third tweeted.

Tipping Point airs on weekdays from 4pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

