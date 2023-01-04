Tipping Point viewers hit out over contestant’s ‘irritating’ habit towards Ben Shephard

Tipping Point viewers were left fuming over a contestant’s Ben Shephard habit during yesterday’s show (Tuesday, January 3).

Many found themselves quickly losing patience with an ‘annoying’ habit the contestant continued to display during the show.

Pauline was a contestant on the show (Credit: ITV)

Contestant’s ‘annoying’ habit on Tipping Point

Yesterday’s episode of Tipping Point saw yet another three contestants take on the machine in the hope of winning the jackpot prize.

One of the contestants taking part yesterday was Pauline – a midwife from Whitley Bay.

However, if Pauline was hoping to endear herself with viewers, her “annoying” habit let her down.

Throughout her time on the show, Pauline kept saying one word over and over – Ben.

It may sound minimal, but Pauline’s habit of mentioning Ben Shephard‘s name every time she was speaking to him quickly grated on some viewers.

Pauline’s habit was slammed by viewers (Credit: ITV)

Viewers slam contestant on Tipping Point

Viewers soon got fed up with Pauline’s habit and took to Twitter to complain about it.

“Ben needs to say ‘that’s my name don’t wear it out’,” one viewer joked.

“Don’t you just hate it when the contestant keeps saying ‘drop zone 4 please Ben!’ We know his flipping name,” another ranted.

“Pauline has made the name Ben obsolete,” a third tweeted.

“Think Ben might change his name after this episode,” another wrote.

Another added: “Pauline is the first irritating contestant of 2023.”

Joni’s behaviour came under fire too (Credit: ITV)

Contestant slammed

Pauline isn’t the first contestant to be slammed by viewers recently.

Just last month, Joni, a physics student from Nottingham, found herself under fire over her behaviour on the show.

Joni managed to make it all the way to the final round during her episode back in December.

The student came within inches of winning the jackpot in the final round. However, when given the chance to risk her £3,400 to try and win the jackpot, Joni declined.

Viewers were furious.

“I’ve never seen such a bottle job before,” one viewer grumbled.

“Mad not to gamble then,” another said.

“That was the most obvious trade to take, literally hanging over the edge,” a third wrote.

