Tipping Point contestant under fire for behaviour during final

Tipping Point viewers were left fuming yesterday (Monday, December 12) at a contestant’s behaviour during the final round of the game show.

The contestant had a golden opportunity to win the jackpot but didn’t take it, leaving viewers furious!

Joni was a contestant on the show (Credit: ITV)

What happened on game show Tipping Point yesterday?

Yesterday’s edition of Tipping Point saw four more contestants take on the machine in the hope of winning the jackpot prize.

One of the contestants taking part in yesterday’s show was Joni, a physics student from Nottingham.

Joni impressed viewers early as she managed to win £1,000 more than her fellow contestants in the first round.

Her hot streak continued in the second round, and the third round saw her go head-to-head with Ange.

Unfortunately for Ange, Joni came out on top, meaning she booked a slot in the final round.

In a nail-biting final round, Joni came within inches of winning the jackpot as her £10k counter hung very close to the tipping point.

However, when asked if she wanted to risk her £3,400 to try and get the jackpot, Joni declined.

The physics student was then left gutted as the counter dropped when she played out the swap.

Joni’s decision angered viewers (Credit: ITV)

Tipping Point viewers fume

Viewers were left furious at Joni’s decision not to trade, with many arguing it should have been a no-brainer for the student.

Fans of the show took to Twitter to slam her decision.

“How do you not take the trade there?! Perfect position,” one viewer fumed.

“That was the most obvious trade to take, literally hanging over the edge,” another said.

“I’ve never seen such a bottle job before,” a third grumbled.

“Mad not to gamble then,” another said.

However, some viewers were on Joni’s side.

One viewer agreed with Joni, saying: “I would’ve taken the money too. I wouldn’t gamble so much money to risk losing everything. I could do loads with £3400!”

Ben has opened up about trolling (Credit: ITV)

Ben Shephard hits back at trolls

Yesterday’s episode of the show comes not long after its host, Ben Shephard, opened up on some of the abuse he receives online.

The 48-year-old opened up about it during a recent interview with OK! magazine.

“Social media can be an incredibly important tool for debate but what I don’t need is the mindless horrific vile abuse from people,” he said.

“You’d be amazed – people just want to get a reaction out of me, so I’ve changed my settings on my social media. I just want to be drawn to positivity and optimism and hope,” he continued.

Ben then continued, saying that he is still his own worst critic. He confessed that he is always doubting his abilities, even now.

“I still constantly question if I’m good enough. I’m always trying to improve – that’s one of the brilliant things working alongside Susanna Reid, Kate Garraway and Ranvir [Singh], and Charlotte [Hawkins] – I feel like I’m learning all the time. Nobody is more critical of me than I am of myself,” he said.

Tipping Point airs on weekdays from 4pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

