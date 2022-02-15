ITV viewers tuning into Tipping Point yesterday were left distracted by a contestant’s outfit choice.

The show, hosted by Ben Shephard, saw four contestants take on the Tipping Point machine in a bid to win some cash.

Iram, Jack, Diane and Chris all appeared on the game show but it was Jack who stole viewers’ attention.

Jack’s trousers caught viewers’ attention on last night’s edition of Tipping Point (Credit: ITV)

What happened on ITV Tipping Point?

As Jack played Tipping Point, viewers had one thing on their minds – his trousers.

Viewers were distracted by his outfit choice, with some saying his trousers were too short!

They quickly took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the outfit.

Jack’s appearance distracted viewers on Tipping Point (Credit: ITV)

One person said: “No new trousers for Jack today.”

Another wrote: “Taxi for Jack and his trousers.”

Have Jack’s trousers shrunk in the wash?

A third added: “Jack’s trousers though,” followed by a laughing face emoji.

A fourth tweeted, “Jack’s trousers are short,” while another joked, “Have Jack’s trousers shrunk in the wash?”.

Diane beat her fellow contestants on yesterday’s show (Credit: ITV)

Unfortunately for Jack, he was voted out second.

Iram and Diane then battled it out on the show.

However, it was Diane who took the top spot and had a chance to bag the jackpot counter.

She decided to take the £3,000 she had already bagged instead of chancing the jackpot counter.

But sadly for Diane, the counter went over meaning she could have won £10,000.

Diane told Ben about the £3,000 she already had: “That’s an awful lot of money.

“I couldn’t risk that.”

Ben told her: “We’re delighted for you, three thousand pounds. Have you had a good time?”

Diane replied: “I’ve had a brilliant day, Ben. It’s been so good.”

Tipping Point continues on ITV, today, at 4pm.

