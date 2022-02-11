ITV gameshow Tipping Point has returned to our screens for its 12th series – and one look on Twitter shows fans are loving it more than ever.

The all-time fan favourite leaves viewers gripped, hanging off the edge of theirs seats as they watch contestants risk it all in a giant arcade game.

With the right amount of luck, the contestants can be in for a life-changing sum of money.

So how can you be part of the ITV gameshow?

Here’s how to apply.

TV presenter Ben Shepard hosts the ITV gameshow (Credit: ITV)

What’s Tipping Point?

Tipping Point features a large coin-pusher arcade-style machine.

The game involves answering general knowledge questions and dropping a coin down a shute in an attempt to win as many counters as you can.

The coins go in, the machine (hopefully) pushes them over the top shelf and on to the bottom.

Then the weight of those (again, hopefully) pushes them over the bottom shelf – or the tipping point – and into the contestants’ prize pot.

It really is anyone’s game on Tipping Point as it is left completely up to chance.

The final sees the last remaining contestant put a big counter with a star on it in the machine.

The aim is to get this over the tipping point.

Doing it wins the player £10k – or £20k if the double counter is pushed over in the same drop.

Who hosts Tipping Point?

Unless you’ve been living under a rock you’ll know the answer to this one.

The popular gameshow is hosted by TV presenter Ben Shephard.

In order to apply for the show you must be over the age of 18 (Credit: ITV)

How do I apply for Tipping Point?

To apply for Tipping Point all you need to do is fill out a form on the ITV apply website.

In order to apply, you must be over 18 and a permanent legal resident in the UK.

If your application is successful you must also be dedicated to turning up.

The application clearly states that you must be “willing to release yourself from family and/or work commitments on request from the producer on a specified date”.

Keep an eye out on ITV’s Facebook page for any updates of when applications re-open.

Where is Tipping Point filmed?

Should you be lucky enough to make it on the show, you’ll need to travel to the studio.

Tipping Point is filmed at Bristol’s Bottle Yard Studios.

The studio is located near an industrial estate in Hengrove, Bristol and they’re also home to the Crystal Maze.

Interior scenes from Poldark and Sherlock have also been shot there.

The show is filmed in three-month blocks from Monday to Wednesday, with up to four shows filmed back-to-back each day.

Can you apply for the show 2022?

Unfortunately, it appears that applications are now closed for Tipping Point 2022.

However, applications for series 13 usually open around this time of the year and are likely to remain open on ITV’s website until the spring.

The link will appear on the ITV apply website once they are ready to look for new contestants for 2023.

So if you think you’ve got what it takes, what are you waiting for?

Tipping Point is on ITV weekdays at 4pm.

