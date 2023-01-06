Tipping Point viewers ‘feel sick’ over contestant’s ‘annoying’ behaviour

Tipping Point fans were left feeling “sick” over an ITV contestant’s “annoying” behaviour during yesterday’s show (Thursday, January 5).

Plenty of viewers took to Twitter to slam the contestant, with many accusing him of making them feel “seasick”!

Ndegwa was on the show yesterday (Credit: ITV)

What happened on ITV Tipping Point yesterday?

Yesterday’s edition of Tipping Point saw three more contestants take on the machine in the hope of winning big.

Amongst the contestants was Ndegwa, a warehouse operative from Manchester.

Unfortunately for Ndegwa, he had a habit that quickly grated on viewers.

Every time he answered a question from host Ben Shephard, he would sway from side to side.

Not only was this habit very distracting, but it started making viewers feel pretty seasick.

Ndegwa’s habit grated on fans of the show (Credit: ITV)

Tipping Point viewers hit out at Ndegwa

Viewers of the show quickly took to Twitter to slam Ndegwa’s annoying habit.

“He’s making me sea sick!” one viewer moaned.

“I’m getting seasick watching him constantly swaying around. STAND STILL,” another wrote.

“Ndegwa is swaying like he’s on a small boat on the water,” a third tweeted.

I’m getting seasick watching him constantly swaying around. STAND STILL.

“Alright, Ndegwa, you can stop swaying now. Off you pop!” another Tipping Point fan said.

Steve was on the show yesterday (Credit: ITV)

Viewers hit out at contestant

Ndegwa isn’t the first contestant on Tipping Point to annoy viewers this week.

On Wednesday’s show (January 4), Steve – a retired IT manager from Lancashire – got under viewers’ skins.

Steve was very keen on interrupting his fellow contestants and also seemed to enjoy giving a running commentary of the game.

A number of viewers took to Twitter to complain about him. Some even went so far as to beg ITV to never repeat the episode due to how annoying he was.

“Starting a petition to ensure ITV NEVER repeat that episode,” one fan tweeted.

“Tell Ben to go home. Steve will ask and answer the qs himself,” another wrote.

Tipping Point airs on weekdays from 4pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

