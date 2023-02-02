Tipping Point host Ben Shephard has issued a plea to fans today as he shared some big news about the future of the show.

The show’s star revealed that applications for the new series are open – and he wants fans to apply!

If you’d like to take on the #TippingPoint machine in our brand new series, find out how to apply here! https://t.co/MiONzjakLE @TippingPointITV pic.twitter.com/rsf4o4bypF — Ben Shephard (@benshephard) January 30, 2023

Tipping Point host Ben Shephard shares some exciting news

Earlier this week, Ben took to Twitter to share some exciting news with his followers about Tipping Point’s future.

It seems that the show isn’t going anywhere, as applications for the next series are now open!

In a video posted to his social media, Ben said: “Hi there everybody, isn’t it a beautiful day?”

He then introduced Ed, a member of the show’s production team.

“Very excited to tell you that we are planning to start filming a new series of Tipping Point, series 14 – but we need contestants,” he continued.

The star has hosted the show since its launch in 2012 (Credit: ITV)

Ben Shephard talks Tipping Point series 14

Ben then continued, saying: “I know lots of you always get excited when we do a new series and say ‘how do we become contestants?'”

“Well, if you click on the link on this video then you can apply to be a contestant on the brand new series of Tipping Point,” he said.

He then revealed that the new series of the hit ITV show will begin filming in the Spring.

“So come and give it a go! You never know, you could win £10,000 and experience the magic of the Tipping Point machine,” he added.

So come and give it a go!

“I’ve applied! Eek!” one fan tweeted.

“100% applying…A) I want the prize money and B) Definitely want a Ben cuddle at the end,” another said.

Hugh was a contestant on the show (Credit: ITV)

Viewers fume over contestant’s behaviour

In other Tipping Point-related news, a contestant’s behaviour quickly grated on some viewers.

Last month saw Hugh – a homelessness campaigner from Cardiff – appear on the show.

Hugh managed to bag £3,900 during his stint on the show – however, some viewers didn’t take to him, with some branding him “smug”.

“My name is Hugh and I have a degree in smugness. I try not to show it off too much, though… usually,” one viewer wrote.

“Hugh on #TippingPoint is a smug [bleep],” another said.

Read more: Tipping Point: Ben Shephard irritates viewers with his behaviour as they ask ‘were you on a bet’?

Tipping Point airs on weekdays from 4pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.