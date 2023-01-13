Hugh, Ben Shephard on Tipping Point
Tipping Point: ITV viewers fume over contestant’s behaviour during yesterday’s show

Hugh wasn't very popular with viewers

By Robert Emlyn Slater

Fans of ITV gameshow Tipping Point were left furious with a contestant’s behaviour on the show yesterday afternoon (Thursday, January 12).

Viewers were not happy with Hugh on the show, with many branding him “smug”.

Hugh on Tipping Point
Hugh was a contestant on the show yesterday (Credit: ITV)

What happened on Tipping Point yesterday?

Yesterday’s edition of Tipping Point saw three more contestant’s take on the machine in the hope of winning the £10k jackpot.

Amongst the contestants yesterday was Hugh, a homelessness campaginer from Cardiff.

Hugh had a pretty good afternoon yesterday on the hit ITV show.

He sailed through the first round with £1,250 in the bank, and managed to beat El in the second round.

Hugh booked himself a slot in the final round with £1,700 to play for.

However, despite increading his prize fund to £3,900, Hugh was unsuccesful in grabbing the £10k jackpot.

As well as close to £4k in cash, he also walked away with a mystery prize – a hot tub.

Hugo on Tipping Point
Hugh was slammed by viewers (Credit: ITV)

Tipping Point: Hugh slammed by ITV viewers

Unfortunately for Hugh, his appearance on the show didn’t go down well with some viewers.

Many took to Twitter to slam the Cardiff-based player, with some branding him “smug”.

Hugh on #TippingPoint is a smug [bleep],” one Tipping Point viewer tweeted.

My name is Hugh and I have a degree in smugness.

“Nice amount of money but still a smug [bleep],” another wrote.

“Had a great day Ben, glad to be away from that smug [bleep] Hugh though,” a third said at the end of the show.

“My name is Hugh and I have a degree in smugness. I try not to show it off too much, though… usually,” another viewer said.

But, seeing as he walked away with a wedge of cash, could it have just been the green-eyed monster rearing its ugly head with viewers at home?

Ben Shephard on Tipping Point
Ben annoyed viewers on the show (Credit: ITV)

Ben Shephard irritates viewers with behaviour

It wasn’t a contestant that annoyed viewers on Tuesday afternoon’s show, however – it was Ben Shephard!

Tuesday’s show saw Ben come under fire from viewers, with many wondering if he was on a bet.

On Tuesday’s show, one of the contestant’s was called Eileen. This gave Ben the opportunity to repeatedly mention the iconic song featuring her name by Dexys Midnight Runners – Come on Eileen.

It quickly grated on viewers though.

Ben, how many times have you said ‘come on Eileen’? Were you on a bet?” one viewer tweeted.

I think Ben Shephard has a bet on about how many times he can say come on Eileen during the programme,” another wrote. 

Ben is definitely on a wager to see how many times he can say come on Eileen,” a third said.

Read more: Tipping Point viewers ‘feel sick’ over contestant’s ‘annoying’ behaviour

Tipping Point airs on weekdays from 4pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

