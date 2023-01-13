Fans of ITV gameshow Tipping Point were left furious with a contestant’s behaviour on the show yesterday afternoon (Thursday, January 12).
Viewers were not happy with Hugh on the show, with many branding him “smug”.
What happened on Tipping Point yesterday?
Yesterday’s edition of Tipping Point saw three more contestant’s take on the machine in the hope of winning the £10k jackpot.
Amongst the contestants yesterday was Hugh, a homelessness campaginer from Cardiff.
Hugh had a pretty good afternoon yesterday on the hit ITV show.
He sailed through the first round with £1,250 in the bank, and managed to beat El in the second round.
Hugh booked himself a slot in the final round with £1,700 to play for.
However, despite increading his prize fund to £3,900, Hugh was unsuccesful in grabbing the £10k jackpot.
As well as close to £4k in cash, he also walked away with a mystery prize – a hot tub.
Tipping Point: Hugh slammed by ITV viewers
Unfortunately for Hugh, his appearance on the show didn’t go down well with some viewers.
Many took to Twitter to slam the Cardiff-based player, with some branding him “smug”.
“Hugh on #TippingPoint is a smug [bleep],” one Tipping Point viewer tweeted.
My name is Hugh and I have a degree in smugness.
“Nice amount of money but still a smug [bleep],” another wrote.
“Had a great day Ben, glad to be away from that smug [bleep] Hugh though,” a third said at the end of the show.
“My name is Hugh and I have a degree in smugness. I try not to show it off too much, though… usually,” another viewer said.
But, seeing as he walked away with a wedge of cash, could it have just been the green-eyed monster rearing its ugly head with viewers at home?
Ben Shephard irritates viewers with behaviour
It wasn’t a contestant that annoyed viewers on Tuesday afternoon’s show, however – it was Ben Shephard!
Tuesday’s show saw Ben come under fire from viewers, with many wondering if he was on a bet.
On Tuesday’s show, one of the contestant’s was called Eileen. This gave Ben the opportunity to repeatedly mention the iconic song featuring her name by Dexys Midnight Runners – Come on Eileen.
It quickly grated on viewers though.
“Ben, how many times have you said ‘come on Eileen’? Were you on a bet?” one viewer tweeted.
“I think Ben Shephard has a bet on about how many times he can say come on Eileen during the programme,” another wrote.
“Ben is definitely on a wager to see how many times he can say come on Eileen,” a third said.
Tipping Point airs on weekdays from 4pm on ITV1 and ITVX.
