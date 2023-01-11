Ben Shephard and a contestant on Tipping Point
Tipping Point: Ben Shephard irritates viewers with his behaviour as they ask ‘were you on a bet’?

'Come on Eileen'

By Nancy Brown

Tipping Point fans joked that Ben Shephard had undertaken a “bet” with crew members ahead of yesterday’s show (January 10).

The TV presenter welcomed a new bunch of players to the studio and the game commenced.

So too did the Twitter battering of poor Ben, as he introduced a contestant called Eileen.

Ben Shephard hosting Tipping Point
Viewers lost count of how many times Ben said ‘come on Eileen’ (Credit: ITV)

Tipping Point host Ben Shephard called out

Fans of ITV game show Tipping Point quickly took to social media to ask if Ben was taking part in a “bet” with his mates in the crew.

They implied that, after learning the names of the players who would be taking part, Ben was tasked with dropping in a very famous song title as often as he could.

Ben, how many times have you said ‘come on Eileen’? Were you on a bet?” asked one, referring to the Dexy’s Midnight Runners song of the same name.

Ben has evidently had a bet with the crew about how many times he can say ‘Come on, Eileen’ to Eileen,” another joked.

I think Ben Shephard has a bet on about how many times he can say come on Eileen during the programme,” declared a third.

“Ben is definitely on a wager to see how many times he can say come on Eileen,” another insisted.

Others turned spotting the phrase into a drinking game.

One said: “Take a shot every time Ben says come on Eileen!”

Another added: “Drinking game: take a shot every time Ben says ‘come on Eileen’. You’ll need your stomach pumped by the end of this.”

Tipping Point contestant Eileen playing the game
Eileen made it to the Tipping Point final last night (Credit: ITV)

We are not amused!

However, not everyone appeared to see the funny side.

In fact, some seemed pretty infuriated with Ben, and one even admitted they’d turn off if the host said it again.

If @benshephard says ‘come on Eileen’ again I think I will have to turn the TV off,” said one.

“Oh there’s another come on Eileen,” another exasperated viewer grumbled.

Read more: Tipping Point viewers ‘feel sick’ over contestant’s annoying behaviour

YouTube video player

