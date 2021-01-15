Ben Shephard and Tipping Point have paid tribute to a loveable contestant following her death.

Margaret sadly passed away after filming tonight’s Tipping Point episode (January 15).

The Twitter account shared a picture of Margaret alongside the three other contestants and host Ben Shephard.

Ben himself also shared a sweet memory of Margaret.

Ben Shephard paid tribute after the death of a Tipping Point contestant (Credit: ITV)

What did Ben Shephard say about Margaret’s death?

Ben posted a picture himself with Margaret and tonight’s three other contestants.

He said: “This was such a lovely show, and Margaret was a very special and worthy winner.

“We were so sorry to hear of her passing, but her family were keen that her episode was shown and enjoyed.

“I just want to send all my love and thoughts to her husband Paul and her family.”

What did Tipping Point say about the death of contestant Margaret?

The show’s makers sent their deepest sympathies to Margaret’s family.

“After the recording of today’s programme, we spoke with Margaret’s family who shared the tragic news of her passing,” the tribute read.

“Everyone at Tipping Point would like to extend their sincerest sympathies.”

Margaret won the hearts of viewers with her kind nature.

The family have kept the cause of Margaret’s death private.

Margaret’s family gave their blessing for the episode to air (Credit: ITV)

How did viewers react to the sad news?

Viewers were quick to send their condolences to Margaret’s loved ones.

“So sad – just watched the programme, she was a lovely contestant, condolences to her family,” said one.

Another pointed to Margaret’s wishlist when it came to spending her winnings.

“Bless her, I do hope they had a lovely trip to India, the spa break and got their fence for the garden,” they said.

“We were just watching it and commented how lovely a woman she was. How sad,” said another.

“RIP Margaret,” said another. “Sleep tight.”

