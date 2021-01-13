Tipping Point is set to film its brand new series in the coming months, but how do you apply?

Unlike the hit ITV game show, which sees four players take on an extraordinary machine to win a cash jackpot, the application process is simply.

And it appears they’re on the lookout for contestants, as host Ben Shephard called for new hopefuls on Instagram yesterday (January 12).

Ben Shephard called for fans to apply for Tipping Point (Credit: ITV)

What did Ben Shephard say?

Sharing a clip of himself on a walk, Ben, 46, started: “If you want to set yourself a challenge for what has been a very tricky 2021 so far.

“Something to get you out your comfort zone, something you have always wanted to do but never quite felt like you could go for it. Here’s the challenge from me…

“We’re about to film the new series of Tipping Point in a few months time.

“We’re looking for new contestants.”

He later added: “I promise you’ll really, really enjoy it.

“We can’t hug just yet but you could win thousands of pounds. Let’s face it, it’s way better!”

Alongside the post, Ben penned: “We’re back with more @itvtippingpoint soon!

“Details included here if you fancy yourself a chance of nabbing that jackpot – link in my bio.”

Tipping Point is looking for new contestants (Credit: ITV)

How to apply for Tipping Point

Luckily, applications for Tipping Point are currently still open.

The process starts with an application form, available here.

On the website, it says that ITV are accepting applications for the upcoming 12th series.

The closing date for applications is May 7 2021.

Ben joined the ITV game show in 2012 (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, postal applications must be sent in time for May 3.

However, there are several boxes you need to tick in order to qualify for Tipping Point.

Firstly, you must be over the age of 18 and have to be a legal resident of the UK, Channel Islands or Isle of Man, and currently live in one of those territories too.

You also can’t be an employee of ITV or firms in the same group, or a previous employee who has worked for any of the companies in the last 10 years.

Finally, applicants who are a partner or relative of an ITV – or ITV group company – employee will not be accepted.

The website also reads: “If chosen to participate in the programme you are able to attend studio and willing to release yourself from family and/or work commitments on request from the Producer on a specified date.”

Ben first hosted the programme back in 2012.

Meanwhile, back in August 2019, the presenter took a break from his usual slot on Good Morning Britain to film the series in Bristol.

