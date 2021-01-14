Matt on yesterday’s Tipping Point had viewers rushing to his defence as trolls mocked his appearance.

During Wednesday (January 13) afternoon’s episode of the ITV quiz show, Matt was one of four new hopefuls in the studio.

Matt was on Tipping Point yesterday (Credit: ITV)

Who was Matt on Tipping Point?

Matt, a physics student from Cheltenham, had hair past his shoulders.

And it didn’t take long for the trolls to come out and ridicule the way he looked.

Some demanded that he get his hair cut, while others called him “scruffy” or said he looked “a state”.

Some viewers mocked his appearance on social media (Credit: ITV)

Matt ended up beating the other three contestants to the final round, sparking comments calling for him to spend his winnings on a hair cut.

However, a number of viewers defended Matt as they urged others to stop posting cruel comments. Some said they thought he looked great and was giving people ‘hair envy’.

One said: “Well done, Matt #tippingpoint polite young chap. The comments on here about him are terrible.”

Host Ben Shephard congratulated Matt on his impressive win afterwards (Credit: ITV)

ITV viewers demand trolls leave contestant alone

Another tweeted: “Stop going on about his hair everyone.”

Someone else responded to a negative comment about Matt’s hair with: “Sounds like you’re still living in 16th Century.”

Well done, Matt… the comments on here about him are terrible.

A fourth wrote: “Matt has hair that most women would die for.”

aww sounds like you’re still living in 16th century — Mara (@Mara63859907) January 13, 2021

Stop going on about his hair everyone 🙄#tippingpoint — Patrick McGahon 🏳️‍🌈 (@PatrickMcGahon1) January 13, 2021

Matt has hair that most women would die for 💇‍♀️ #tippingpoint — Carol Baxendale (@carol_baxendale) January 13, 2021

How did Matt do on the ITV game show?

In the final round, Matt managed to get the jackpot counter and net himself a whopping £10k.

That’s despite his rather shaky start, as he initially struggled to keep up with the other contestants.

Host Ben Shephard took to Twitter after the episode aired to congratulate the contestant on his win.

The GMB presenter shared a clip of Matt’s victory, which he said was a “fantastic start to 2021”.

He wrote: “Yes Matt! What a comeback, and then everything lined up so nicely with that whopping £10k to take home, such a fantastic start to 2021, huge congratulations! #TippingPoint @TippingPointITV.”

Yes Matt!!! What a comeback, and then everything lined up so nicely with that whopping £10k to take home, such a fantastic start to 2021, huge congratulations! 🙌 #TippingPoint @TippingPointITV pic.twitter.com/1KjczcHAyd — Ben Shephard (@benshephard) January 13, 2021

