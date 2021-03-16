Tina Turner bids farewell to her fans in heartbreaking new documentary

A new Tina Turner documentary explores the singer’s legendary hits and tumultuous personal life.

Now 81, Tina says in the trailer that she’s led ‘an abusive life’ but that at a certain stage ‘forgiveness takes over.’

The feature length documentary will air on Sky later this month, and is simply called Tina.

In the doc, Tina says: “It wasn’t a good life. The good did not balance the bad.

“I had an abusive life, there’s no other way to tell the story. It’s a reality. It’s a truth. That’s what you’ve got, so you have to accept it.”

Tina with her husband and Oprah Winfrey (Credit: SplashNews)

She continues: “Some people say the life that I lived and the performances that I gave, the appreciation, is blasting with the people. And yeah, I should be proud of that. I am.

“But when do you stop being proud? I mean, when do you, how do you bow out slowly? Just go away?”

Later on in the film, we are introduced to her second husband, Erwin Bach.

Married in 2013, she says he helped her experience true happiness.

The couple live together in Switzerland, but return to America to open her musical.

Tina Turner and Kristina Love (Credit: SplashNews)

He tells the cameras that he sees their trip to watch the Broadway premiere of The Tina Turner Musical as her goodbye to her fans.

He says: “She said, ‘I’m going to America to say goodbye to my American fans and I’ll wrap it up’.

“And I think this documentary and the play, this is it — it’s a closure.”

What happened to Tina Turner?

Tina was married to Ike Turner in 1962, they were a highly successful musical duo.

However, Ike was emotionally and physically abusive to Tina.

She says she still suffers from PTSD to this day because of his abuse.

They divorced in 1978, and in her new documentary Tina details how it took many years for her to find success as a solo artist.

Tina and Erwin at the premiere of the Tina Tina Musical (Credit: SplashNews)

But she did indeed become one of the most successful female artists of all time – and had her first mega solo hit with What’s Love Got To Do With It in 1984.

To date Tina has sold over 100 million records.

In the UK, she is the first artist to have a top 40 hit across seven consecutive decades.

What is wrong with Tina Turner?

In addition to suffering from post traumatic stress disorder, Tina has also been plagued with physical health struggles for years.

In 2013 Tina suffered a stroke and had to relearn how to walk.

And in 2016 she was diagnosed with kidney failure and intestinal cancer.

She underwent a kidney transplant, with the kidney donated by her husband Erwin.

She also had part of her intestine removed.

Tina is a mother of four children. Her son Craig, took his own life in 2018 at the age of 59.



They all share the same father, Ike, who passed away in 2007 aged 76.

When is the Tina Turner documentary out?

The documentary will air on March 28.

It will be available to view on Now TV, Sky Documentaries and altitude.film

